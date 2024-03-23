The General Overseer of the Christ Embassy Church, Chris Oyakhilome, is trending for making startling claims that have set social media abuzz.

The 60-year-old clergyman claims his church has witnessed over 50 dead people being brought back to life.

Mr Oyakhilome said this during a three-day healing livestream on his church’s station, LoveWorld USA.

The three-day programme held from 15 to 17 March 2024.

In a live video of the church’s programme, shared on LoveWorld USA Facebook page on 17 March, Mr Oyakhilome said these ‘resurrections’ included people of various ages and nationalities.

He said, “In the last year, we have had more than 50 people raised from the dead, more than 50 people.

“How do you explain such things? Both old and young, in various countries, how do you explain? What will you use to explain this? Including the ones that happened inside the hospital to the amazement of doctors and nurses; how do you explain this?” the cleric said.

He also joked about how skeptics might struggle to explain such extraordinary events, teasing that they might think the revived individuals somehow “bought” their way back from the afterlife.

Mr Oyakhilome said, “Maybe we bribed them ( the dead people) in hell or in heaven to come back. You know, people sometimes say we bribe people. So maybe we bribed the dead people to come back to life, wouldn’t that be wonderful? The truth is settled forever.”

Critics

The tele-evangelist also said that several people were angry because of the miracles performed by the church on television.

He said, “Years ago, those particularly from the pharmaceutical industry put pressure on the government of certain countries to stop ministers who prayed for the sick on television. They put pressure on regulatory bodies in various countries to outlaw miracle programmes and healing programmes on television.

“They came up with stupid things like spurious claims and so on, and even today, several of those countries still have some of those things in their regulatory laws, but you know, God is greater and wiser than men. We couldn’t be stopped; all those challenges created for us, new opportunities and greater opportunities for God.”

Reacting to the claims, Daddy Freeze publicly appealed to the pastor to include Mohbad and Mr Ibu in the individuals raised from the dead.

He said,“God bless you abundantly, sir. Can you please add Mohbad and Mr Ibu to the list? Thank you in anticipation of your support.”

Mr Oyakhilome is not a stranger to controversies.

In March 2020, he made news headlines when he claimed the 5G network and not coronavirus was what was killing people.

In the video, Mr Oyakhilome also stated that the lockdown was to enable the federal government to install 5G in Abuja and Lagos.

He told his members in a sermon that 5G was part of the new world order where some figures of authority in the world were trying to build a religion, economy, and government for the entire universe.

But the three clerics, Poju Oyemade, Sam Adeyemi, and Matthew Ashimolowo, debunked Mr Oyakhilome’s claims at separate fora.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

