The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) FCT Command has confirmed that 119 inmates escaped from the Suleja Custodial Centre, in Niger State.

This is contained in a statement in Abuja on Thursday by Samson Duza, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how many inmates escaped on Thursday after a rainstorm damaged sections of the facility.

The FCT command of the NCoS is in charge of Kuje and Suleja Medium Security Custodial Centres in Abuja and Niger.

Mr Duza explained that the incident followed a rainstorm that destroyed the Suleja facility on Wednesday night.

He said the service had immediately activated its recapturing mechanisms, in conjunction with sister security agencies.

According to him, the downpour also wreaked havoc on the surrounding buildings and part of the custodial facility, including its perimeter fence.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

”This gave way to the escape of a total of 119 inmates of the facility.

”But with the help of sister agencies, we have recaptured 10 of them and taken them into custody, while we are in hot chase to recapture the others.”

Mr Duza stated that the Service was mindful that many of its facilities were built during the colonial era, and had become old and weak.

He said in view of this, the service was making frantic efforts to see that all ageing facilities gave way for modern ones.

”This is evidenced in the ongoing construction of six 3,000-capacity ultra-modern custodial centres in all the geo-political zones in Nigeria.

‘‘This also includes the ongoing reconstruction and renovation of existing ones,” he said.

The FCT spokesperson assured the public that the command was on top of the situation, and urged residents to go about their businesses without fear or hindrance.

He also enjoined the public to look out for the fleeing inmates and report any suspicious movement to the nearest security agency.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

