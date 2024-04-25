Men of the Nigerian Army deployed to fight menacing terrorists in Allawa axis of terror-ravaged Shiroro Local Government Area, Niger State, North-central Ngeria, have withdrawn from the area after losing two officers to Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) yesterday.The Niger

State Commissioner for Homeland Security, Garba Mohammed, a retired major-general, told PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday that the soldiers were newly deployed to the community in response to incessant attacks by terror groups operating in the axis.

Mr Mohammed said apart from two officers killed by the IEDs, nine others were injured and currently admitted at an undisclosed hospital in the state. The commissioner’s estimates were corroborated by the locals who do not want their names mentioned.

However, the commissioner explained that the withdrawal of the soldiers was in line with “administrative arrangement” for reinforcement against the terrorists.

The spokesperson for the Nigerian Army, Onyema Nwachukwu, a brigadier-general, declined to comment on the development on Thursday.

Responding to PREMIUM TIMES’ SMS enquiry, Mr Nwachukwu said, “I think we need to be a little bit discreet about impending and ongoing operations so as not to jeopardize them.”

Wednesday’s military casualties added to the list of six officers of the Nigerian Army that have lost their lives to terrorists in the axis within one week.

Last Friday, terrorists killed five soldiers and a captain in some villages — Roro, Karaga and Rumace — in Bassa ward in Allawa district.

Fleeing the terror yet to come

Local sources said as the soldiers prepared to leave the garrison town of Allawa, the residents and other refugees also fled to other places.

Pictures taken by a PREMIUM TIMES informant reporter in the area showed residents including children and their mothers trooping out from the community with their belongings on their heads.

On 3 February, an IED detonated by Boko Haram insurgents taking cover in Allawa Games Reserve, killed some unsuspecting locals traveling along Allawa-Pandogari road.

This forced the military to close down the road until Wednesday when the newly deployed officers plied it.

Two weeks after the IED attack in February, the insurgent besieged Allawa again, razing over 30 houses and looting foodstuffs, livestock and other valuables.

Hitherto, the terrorists had launched terror attacks on surrounding villages of Allawa, including Bassa, Kukoki, Samunaka, Unguwar Sarkin Noma, and Kaliya Pangu, among others.

