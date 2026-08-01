Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, John Onaiyekan, has recounted how President Bola Tinubu argued with a delegation of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) during a closed-door meeting at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, insisting that everything in the country was working well despite the bishops’ concerns about the nation’s worsening economic situation.

Mr Onaiyekan, who was part of the delegation from the catholic bishops, said the president’s reaction suggested that those around him were not giving him an accurate picture of the hardship Nigerians are experiencing.

The cleric disclosed this during an appearance on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Friday, where he reflected on the meeting and the state of the nation.

He said President Tinubu’s facial expression showed dissatisfaction with the bishops’ assessment of the economy and that, instead of accepting their concerns, he argued that the country’s economy was improving.

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“You asked me, how did I see the face of the President in reaction? I was not surprised that he was not looking very happy. Not even his colleagues who were there. We knew that this is different from the kind of statements that our president keeps receiving from all kinds of people,” he said.

Mr Onaiyekan said one of the delegation’s major concerns was that people surrounding the president were shielding him from the realities facing ordinary Nigerians.

“And that is one of the things that worries us. That there are so many people hanging around Mr President, giving him a rosy picture of what the country is, which it is not. And we felt that we have no duty to do that.

“Indeed, we have the obligation to help him to appreciate the reality of the situation in which we find ourselves. And that is the reality that we painted, which I know is not the kind of thing that he wanted to hear. And the reply shows very clearly,” he said.

The cleric said both sides left the meeting without changing their positions.

“And you can see his reply. We left that hall, both sides, knowing that we said what we had to say. He said what he had to say.

“His reply is that the nation is not bleeding. We told him our economy is not helping our poor people. He told us the economy is doing fine. Practically speaking, he told us quite clearly that he did not agree with us. Again, I said, we’re not surprised. We didn’t expect him to agree with us. We have done our duty. We have delivered our message,” he said.

When asked whether the meeting could be described as “frosty,” particularly because Nigerians are accustomed to cordial engagements between religious leaders and political officeholders, Mr Onaiyekan said the country’s situation required honest discussions

“When the nation is bleeding, you can’t expect a polite meeting with the head of state. We need to let him know,” he added.

Despite the president’s disagreement with the bishops’ assessment, Mr Onaiyekan expressed hope that those around Mr Tinubu would eventually draw his attention to the realities they presented.

“And we have a feeling that somehow along the line, somebody will show him a few of the things we said,” he said.

Since assuming office in May 2023, President Tinubu has introduced economic reforms, including the removal of petrol subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange market.

While the federal government says the policies are necessary to stabilise the economy and attract investment, they have triggered a sharp increase in fuel prices, transportation costs, food inflation and the overall cost of living, prompting widespread criticism from labour unions, civil society organisations and religious leaders.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that during the meeting with the president at the State House, Abuja, the CBCN led by its President, Matthew Ndagoso, outlined areas of concern in the country, which include security, quality tertiary education and limited spaces, sustaining gains of democracy, credible elections and poverty.

Mr Ndagoso, who is also the archbishop of Kaduna, urged President Tinubu to consider the return of mission schools and fair treatment for all worshipers, including the provision of worship places in all parts of the country, without bias.

“As a man who risked so much in the struggle for the return of democratic rule in the dark days of the military dictatorship, your greatest legacy would be the strengthening of our democratic institutions,” the archbishop said.

The delegation included: Most Rev. Alfred Martins, Archbishop of Lagos/CBCN Vice President; Most Rev. Peter Odetoyinbo, Bishop of Abeokuta/CBCN Secretary; Most Rev. Moses Chikwe, Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri/CBCN Assistant Secretary; Peter Cardinal Okpaleke, Bishop of Ekwulobia; Most Rev. Ignatius Kiagama, Archbishop of Abuja; Most Rev. Gabriel Abegunrin, Archbishop of Ibadan; Most Rev. Valerian Okeke, Archbishop of Onitsha; Most Rev. Emmanuel Badejo, Bishop of Oyo; Most Rev. Gerald Musa, Bishop of Katsina, Most Rev. Matthew Kukah, Bishop of Sokoto and Mr Onaiyekan.

Also on the delegation were: Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, Bishop of Enugu; Most Rev Godfrey Onah, Bishop of Nsukka; Most Rev. Augustine Echema, Bishop of Aba; Most Rev. Christopher Naseri, Auxiliary Bishop of Calabar; Rev. Fr. Michael Banjo, Secretary General; Rev. Fr. Peter Audu, Director, Church and Society Department; Rev. Fr. Michael Imhadowinyi and Dickson Adeyanju.

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