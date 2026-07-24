The Advertisers Association of Nigeria, ADVAN, has elected a new Executive Council to lead the association for the 2026–2028 term.

The officers were elected at the association’s Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, July 23, 2026, in Lagos, Nigeria.

The newly elected Executive Council comprises:

O’tega Ogra, Senior Special Assistant to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Digital/New Media — President;

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Gloria Nwabuike, Managing Director AACE Foods Ltd— First Vice President;

Maurice Igugu, Chief Marketing Officer, The Alternative Bank — Second Vice President;

Seni Ogunkola, Vice President Brands and Marketers T2 Mobile — Treasurer;

Adeola Amosun, Group Head, Media Tolaram — Publicity Director;

Cassandra Uzo- Ogbugh, Head- External communications, media and partnership, Reckitt Nigeria — Executive Council Member.

Others are James Odejimi, Head of marketing PZ(HPZ SBU) — Executive Council Member; Martha Ojei Kayode, Head of marketing PZ Cussons – Executive Council Member; Omobolanle Osotule, Head, brand marketing and communication Airtel Networks – Executive Council Member; Oge Maduakwu, Head of Marketing and Communication Samsung Electronics West Africa – Executive Council Member.

The new Council succeeds the Executive Council led by the immediate past President, Osamede Uwubanmwen.

In his acceptance remarks, the newly elected President, O’tega Ogra, thanked members of the association for the confidence placed in the new leadership and pledged to run an inclusive, purposeful, and results-driven administration.

He said the new Council would focus on strengthening the value ADVAN delivers to its members, developing the capacity of marketing professionals, deepening collaboration across the advertising and marketing ecosystem, and improving engagement with regulators and other critical stakeholders.

“This is not simply a mandate to occupy office. It is a responsibility to strengthen ADVAN as the leading voice of advertisers and marketing professionals in Nigeria,” Mr Ogra said.

“Our industry is changing rapidly. Technology, artificial intelligence, data, regulation, and shifting consumer behaviour are redefining the work we do. ADVAN must help its members understand these changes, prepare for them, and lead through them.”

The President said the new administration would give priority to structured capacity development, executive education, and professional learning for members at different stages of their careers.

He also announced plans to advance the establishment of an ADVAN Institute of Marketing and Brand Leadership under its proposed ADVAN Business School, which would serve as a platform for research, training, professional development and the documentation of Nigerian marketing knowledge and case studies.

The new council will also seek to deepen collaboration among advertisers, agencies, media owners, technology platforms, research organisations, academic institutions, and other participants within the marketing and communications value chain.

On ADVAN’s relationship with regulatory institutions, including ARCON, Mr Ogra said the association would pursue constructive and principled engagement.

“ADVAN will continue to defend the lawful and legitimate interests of its members. At the same time, we believe that dialogue, consultation, and mutual respect provide the strongest foundations for a stable and progressive industry that contributes immensely to the Nigeria economy,” he said.

“We will work to rebuild trust, reopen channels of institutional engagement, and pursue practical resolutions to outstanding areas of disagreement without compromising the principles for which ADVAN and its members stand.”

The new President commended the outgoing Executive Council for its service and acknowledged the contributions of past presidents, the Board of Trustees, members, the ADVAN CEO, Secretariat and industry stakeholders to the growth of the association.

The new Executive Council will formally commence its two-year tenure and is expected to unveil its strategic priorities and implementation programme following its inaugural meeting.

ADVAN is the umbrella association representing advertisers and marketing professionals from leading organisations, small and Medium scale businesses operating in Nigeria. The association promotes professional excellence, responsible marketing, industry development, and the collective interests of advertisers.