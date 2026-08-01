Team Nigeria continued its impressive athletics campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games on Saturday, with Ruth Usoro winning silver in the women’s long jump, while the men’s 4x100m relay team settled for bronze after a dramatic post-race appeal.

The latest medals helped Nigeria maintain its position as Africa’s highest-ranked nation on the Commonwealth Games medals table and capped another productive day for the country’s athletics team in Glasgow.

Usoro produced one of her best performances of the season to claim silver in the women’s long jump.

The Nigerian took an early lead with a season’s best leap of 6.87 metres on her opening attempt, immediately putting herself in contention for the gold medal. Although she fouled her next two jumps, her opening mark kept her among the leaders throughout the competition before she eventually finished with the silver medal.

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The medal added another highlight to an outstanding Commonwealth Games campaign for Team Nigeria, whose athletics team has steadily increased the country’s medal tally in the closing stages of the competition.

Nigeria’s men’s 4x100m relay quartet also delivered a strong performance, clocking a season’s best 38.12 seconds.

The team of Favour Ashe, Kayinsola Ajayi, Adekalu Fakorede and Udodi Onwuzurike initially crossed the finish line in third place behind Australia and Canada.

Canada was subsequently disqualified, promoting Nigeria to the silver medal position. However, the Canadians successfully appealed the decision, resulting in the reinstatement of their silver medal and Nigeria returning to the bronze medal position.

Despite the disappointment, the Nigerian quartet remained upbeat after the race, insisting the team still has much more to offer as they continue to build towards future international competitions.

The relay medal rewarded a sprint squad that has been one of Nigeria’s standout units in Glasgow. Earlier in the Games, Kayinsola Ajayi ended Nigeria’s 20-year wait for a Commonwealth Games men’s 100m medal by winning bronze, while Udodi Onwuzurike claimed silver in the men’s 200m.

Team Nigeria ended their campaign in Glasgow with another bronze medal in the 4X400m Mixed relay

With Usoro’s silver and the relay teams bronze medals , Team Nigeria achieved one of its most successful Commonwealth Games campaigns in recent years, with athletics joining weightlifting and para-athletics as major contributors to the country’s impressive medal haul in Glasgow.

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