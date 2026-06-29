The Velocity Humanitarian Foundation says it has disbursed N290 million grants to indigent students in Gombe State.

Its founder, Aliyu Mohammed, stated this on Sunday during the disbursement of a N10 million grant to 100 students from various tertiary institutions outside the state.

Represented by his associate, Adamu Ibrahim, the founder said the initiative aimed to provide financial assistance to indigent students in the state.

Mr Mohammed said that each beneficiary received N100,000 to help them focus on their studies and ease their burden.

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He said that the foundation had been providing many services across different communities in the state, including the payment of school fees and medical bills, among others.

Mr Mohammed said the foundation had earlier disbursed N280 million to students of Gombe State University and Federal University, Kashere, who were unable to pay their school fees for the 2024/2025 academic session.

“Today, we came to give some tokens to Gombe State indigenes who are schooling outside the state,” he said.

Mr Mohammed urged the beneficiaries to use the money judiciously for their studies so that they could become great in the future.

Faith Joel, a 300-level student at Federal University, Wukari, in Taraba, lauded the gesture, adding that it would help offset her departmental dues, which have been pending for months.

Another beneficiary, Mary Maida, a student of Modibbo Adama University in Adamawa State, commended the foundation for its support to students at a critical time. (NAN)