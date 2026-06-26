The Director-General of the Gombe Geographic Information Systems (GOGIS), Kabiru Usman, has alleged receiving threats to his life by influential individuals unhappy with ongoing land reforms in the state.

Mr Usman raised the alarm on Friday during the commissioning of the GOGIS Field Office in Shehu Abubakar District and the launch of the Statewide Land Title Recertification Exercise.

The official said he had recently received death threats linked to the agency’s efforts to enforce transparency, restore urban order and protect public lands across Gombe State.

However, he said the threats were not new, noting that similar warnings and threats of physical harm had been directed at him in the past over decisions made during the implementation of land reforms.

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“Recently, I received death threats from an influential individual within Gombe State. Several years ago, I received similar threats, including physical harm. While the matter was reported to security agencies and treated as an empty threat, I consider it important to place the incident on record,” he said.

Mr Usman stated that despite the intimidation, he remained committed to the mandate entrusted to him by Governor Muhammadu Yahaya, insisting that no public officer should be threatened for carrying out lawful responsibilities.

“I have served this state with sincerity and without fear or favour. I have five daughters and, like every citizen, I hope to live a long life and die a natural death. However, no public officer should be threatened simply for carrying out lawful duties,” he added.

According to him, the reforms being implemented by GOGIS have challenged powerful interests and long-standing practices, making resistance inevitable.

He stated that one principle had guided the agency throughout the reform process: that nobody is above the law.

The official noted that, under Governor Yahaya’s administration, GOGIS had transformed state land administration through extensive digitalisation and modernisation efforts.

He disclosed that over 45,000 land records and more than 52 layouts had been digitised, while about 18,000 customary land titles had been regularised.

He added that the agency had generated more than ₦7.5 billion in land-related revenue and introduced digital certificates of occupancy to improve efficiency and transparency.

Mr Usman further explained that the agency had successfully conducted the Property Identification and Management Exercise (PIME), resolved numerous land disputes, restored blocked access roads and corrected planning distortions across the state.

He highlighted the development of major projects, such as Shongo Gardens, the Renewed Hope Agro-Industrial Village, and the ongoing transformation of Shehu Abubakar District into a modern urban growth corridor, attracting investments estimated at over ₦30 billion.

Speaking about the Statewide Land Title Recertification Exercise, the GOGIS chief described it as a landmark initiative to migrate existing land titles to a secure digital platform.

According to him, the exercise will eliminate duplication, strengthen ownership verification, protect property rights, boost investor confidence, and safeguard land assets for future generations.

Mr Usman also defended recent enforcement actions carried out jointly by GOGIS and the Gombe State Urban Planning and Development Authority (GOSUPDA), including the demolition of illegal structures and restoration of blocked access roads.

He said the actions were lawful and necessary to protect the public interest, citing the recovery of more than 2.1 hectares of public land that had been illegally encroached upon along Kumo Road.

To consolidate the gains of the reforms, he recommended establishing a Special Land Regulation Enforcement Task Force to combat encroachment, strengthen compliance, and ensure sustainable urban development.

Reflecting on his nearly six-year tenure, Ahlan praised Governor Yahaya for providing the political will and support required to implement reforms that many had considered impossible.

He credited the governor for allowing professionals to carry out their duties without interference and said the administration’s commitment to reform had earned Gombe national recognition in land administration and geospatial governance.

As he prepares to leave office in the coming weeks, the official urged future administrations to sustain the momentum of the reforms and protect the institutions built under the current government.

He warned that the land administration should never fall victim to politics, interference, or personal interests, stressing that professionals must always be allowed to perform their duties in accordance with the law and the public good.