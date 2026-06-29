The Nigeria Police Force in Rivers State says it has arrested a suspected armed robber and recovered firearms and live ammunition.

The command’s spokesperson, Blessing Agabe, said in a statement on Monday that the suspect, identified as Austine Emenike, popularly known as “Oyibo”, was arrested by operatives acting on credible intelligence.

Ms Agabe, an assistant superintendent of police said Mr Emenike is from Aluu community in Rivers State.

According to the statement, officers recovered one locally made pistol, four single-barreled guns and five live cartridges from the suspect during the operation.

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The police said preliminary investigations connected the suspect to a wider criminal network, adding that efforts were ongoing to identify and arrest other members of the alleged gang.

“Investigators are currently pursuing vital leads aimed at identifying and arresting other members of the gang, as well as uncovering the full scope of their activities,” the statement said.

The statement noted that the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Olugbenga Adepoju, commended the operatives for their courage, professionalism and commitment to duty.

He said the arrest and the recovery of the weapons reflected the command’s determination to combat violent crime across the state.

“This arrest and the recovery of these dangerous weapons underscore our resolve to proactively tackle violent crime and protect the law-abiding people of Rivers State. We will continue to intensify intelligence-driven operations until criminal elements are completely rooted out,” Mr Adepoju said.

He called on residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious persons, movements or activities to the police, stressing that public cooperation and credible intelligence are critical to improving security in the state.

The arrest comes two days after PREMIUM TIMES reported that the police in Rivers recovered a pistol hidden in a loaf of bread and arrested a suspect.