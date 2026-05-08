If the All Progressives Congress (APC) national headquarters approves, the Bauchi State chapter will select elective office candidates through the direct primary approach.

Bauchi State’s critical stakeholders, led by ex-Speaker Yakubu Dogara, met in Abuja on Thursday, May 7 and voted in unison for the direct election method.

The direct primary requires all card-carrying members at all levels to nominate candidates, rather than vote through delegates. As of May 2026, the national headquarters announced it would use direct elections nationwide.

The direct primary is believed to be more corruption-free and eliminates the delegates’ congress system with all its oft-cited woes.

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The Abuja meeting delegated Mr Dogara and 10 others to transmit the chapter’s decision to the APC national leadership.

Mr Dogara’s delegation assigned to the APC headquarters has Isa Yuguda, ex-governor; Habibu Aliyu; Ambassador Madugu; Ishaq Hussaini Magaji (SAN); A.K.Y. Makama and Hon. [MISSING FIRST NAME] Kashuri (both of the House of Representatives. Others are Samaila Dahuwa and Shehu Buba (both of the Senate); Kauwa Shehu Damina and Yakubu Shehu (all of the Bauchi State parliament).

In Nigeria, indirect primaries are typically fraught with malpractice, including godfatherism, vote buying, high cost, cumbersomeness, and the risk of governors and party leaders hijacking or dictating outcomes.

Direct primaries are largely admired for promoting people’s power through increased participation and a guaranteed say for every party member.

To fans of direct primaries, the method reinforces transparency, people engagement, and the idea that every vote counts.

The Electoral Act 2022 (as amended) allows parties to choose direct, indirect, or consensus.

The stakeholders’ meeting adjourned on a note of a renewed commitment to unity, inclusiveness, and the progress of the APC in Bauchi State.

RESOLUTION OF THE APC CRITICAL STAKEHOLDERS’ MEETING, BAUCHI STATE

Held at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja

7th May, 2026

A meeting of the APC Critical Stakeholders of Bauchi State was held today, 7th May 2026, at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. The meeting commenced at exactly 11:45 p.m. and was chaired by Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

After extensive deliberations, the meeting unanimously adopted a motion moved by Hon. Rahama in support of direct primaries as the mode of primary election for all elective positions in Bauchi State.

The stakeholders further unanimously resolved that the position of the meeting on the adoption of direct primaries be formally communicated to the leadership of the Party through the National Chairman of the APC.

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To this end, the meeting unanimously nominated the following persons to formally convey the position of the stakeholders to the Party leadership at the APC National Headquarters:

1. H.E. Malam Isa Yuguda

2. Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara

3. Hon. Habibu Aliyu

4. Ambassador Madugu

5. Ishaq Hussaini Magaji, SAN

6. Hon. A.K.Y. Makama (Representing the House of Representatives)

7. Hon. Kashuri (Representing the House of Representatives)

8. Sen. Dr. Samaila Dahuwa (Representing the Senate)

9. Sen. Shehu Buba (Representing the Senate)

10. Hon. Kauwa Shehu Damina (Representing the State House of Assembly)

11. Hon. Yakubu Shehu (Representing the State House of Assembly)

The meeting ended successfully with a renewed commitment to unity, inclusiveness, and the progress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State.