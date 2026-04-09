The Bauchi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has signalled its readiness to receive the state governor, Bala Mohammed.

This comes amid growing indications that Mr Mohammed may defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in what could mark a significant shift in the state’s political alignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The position of the APC followed a series of high-level consultations between the governor and key party stakeholders, culminating in an earlier meeting held at his Abuja residence on Wednesday.

The engagement came shortly after a caucus session of the Bauchi APC at Transcorp Hilton, where a committee was constituted to manage concerns surrounding the governor’s proposed defection.

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Party insiders said the committee undertook consultations across different blocs within the state chapter to address apprehensions about the political and structural implications of admitting a sitting opposition governor.

The consultations, they noted, resulted in what was described as an “amicable understanding” among stakeholders.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting on Thursday, the Secretary of the Bauchi APC Caucus and member representing Toro Federal Constituency, Dabo Ismail, confirmed that discussions with the governor were extensive and focused on the modalities of his planned entry into the ruling party.

He said the governor personally briefed caucus members on his political calculations and ongoing engagements at the national level, describing the interaction as “fruitful engagement.”

According to him, the APC leadership at the centre has been actively involved in the process, urging party members in Bauchi to prioritise unity and accommodate the governor’s defection in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The National Chairman, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and the Vice President have all engaged the governor, encouraging him to join the APC,” Mr Isma’il said, adding that lawmakers and stakeholders in the state were consulted to ensure a smooth and conflict-free transition.

He assured party members that the integration process would be guided by fairness and inclusiveness, stressing that no individual or group would be marginalised.

“We are building a more formidable party. The governor has expressed readiness to work with all members at every level,” he said.

Also speaking, former Bauchi governor and ex-Minister of Aviation, Isa Yuguda, underscored the strategic importance of unity within the party, noting that electoral victory remains the overriding objective.

“He said: “No matter what we achieve, if we don’t win elections, it amounts to nothing. Our goal is to win elections decisively and peacefully,” he said, urging members to close ranks and support the evolving political arrangement.

Similarly, the lawmaker representing Dass/Bogoro/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency, Jafaru Leko, said ongoing consultations were aimed at ensuring equity, justice, and cohesion within the party.

He noted that stakeholders would continue to engage widely to address concerns and build consensus around the governor’s planned defection.

The latest development comes amid shifting political calculations by Mr Mohammed, who publicly hinted on 31 March that he would join the African Democratic Congress (ADC), raising questions about his next move.

His engagement with APC leaders, however, suggests a possible change in direction following interventions by key figures within the ruling party.

The situation reflects a broader wave of political realignments across Nigeria as politicians reposition ahead of the 2027 elections.

In recent months, several governors elected on opposition platforms, particularly the PDP, have either defected to or aligned with the APC, citing governance advantages, access to federal support, and internal party crises within opposition ranks.

This trend has significantly strengthened the APC’s dominance at the subnational level.

The ruling party currently controls 31 of Nigeria’s 36 states, leaving only five under opposition parties: two governed by the PDP and one each by the Accord Party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and the Labour Party.

If Governor Mohammed eventually joins the APC, it would further consolidate the party’s hold on power while weakening the already fragmented opposition, especially in the North-east, where Bauchi remains a key political state.