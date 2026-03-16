A joint force of the army, air force, police and local vigilantes have thwarted a terror attack on Ajilari, a Maiduguri (Borno State) suburb adjacent to a Nigerian Air Force base and close to the international airport in the capital city.

Ajilari had been targeted several times in previous attacks by Boko Haram. At least 89 people were killed in bomb attacks on the garrison area in 2014, 2015 and 2021.

The midnight attack on Monday occurred around 12:30 a.m., according to residents. The attack was carried out concurrently with other assaults in Baga and Bururai where insurgents have killed many civilians and security operatives.

Nahum Daso, the spokesperson for Borno police command, confirmed the attack on X, saying, “Joint Security operatives have been mobilised to the scene and efforts are ongoing to assess the situation and restore normalcy.”

The police spokesperson added that another attack was foiled in the Damboa LGA.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The North-east region has been plagued by years-long insurgency by Boko Haram—also known as Jama’at Ahl al-Sunna li al-Da’wa wa al-Jihad (JAS)—and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

ISWAP, which split from Boko Haram, has become more dangerous in the region. It has launched violent attacks on security forces and civilians it accused of aiding them.

Last year, it launched a campaign targeting military formations across Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states. At least 16 militants were overrun during the campaign.

In what appears to be a renewed campaign, ISWAP has attacked more than six military camps, killing senior officers and soldiers.

In an unusual joint operation, Boko Haram and ISWAP attacked Ngoshe, killed scores and abducted over 100. While the abductees still remain in captivity, the military recaptured the village last week.

Following the resurgence of these attacks, the Defence Minister, Christopher Musa, summoned service chiefs and charged them to decisively respond to the renewed threats.