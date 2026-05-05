The police have arrested six suspected members of a kidnapping syndicate and rescued several victims during an operation in Kaduna State.

The suspects—Yusuf Shuaibu, Abubakar Bature, Yau Murtala, Bello Suleiman, Abdul Kareem Nuhu and Ahmed Musa—were arrested on 3 April by the Force Intelligence Department Special Tactical Squad, according to a statement by police spokesperson, Anthony Placid, on Tuesday.

According to Mr Placid, preliminary investigations indicate that the group operated across Kaduna and surrounding areas, with links to bandit camps in Rijana forest.

The police spokesperson said the suspects were involved in several high-profile abductions, including the October 2025 kidnapping of a senior police officer and his son.

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The syndicate reportedly collected a ransom of N24 million and other valuables but failed to release the victims until security operatives intervened, leading to the rescue of the officer’s son. Efforts to free the officer are ongoing.

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“Efforts are ongoing to rescue the officer,” he said.

The group is also alleged to have abducted a child and multiple members of a family, collecting N18 million before the victims “were eventually rescued through police operations.”

“Investigations are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the syndicate, rescue remaining victims, and recover the syndicate’s weapons,” the police spokesperson said.