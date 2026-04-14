A faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Adamawa State has suspended former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir Lawal, citing alleged anti-party activities.

The faction also suspended Sadiq Ibrahim, chairman of the party’s transition committee in the state.

The factional chairman, Raji Zumo, announced the decision at a press conference on Monday in Yola.

“No individual, regardless of his status or influence, is above the law or the constitution of the African Democratic Congress, as long as he is a card-carrying member of the party,” Mr Zumo said.

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He said the action followed consultations within the faction’s leadership.

“Those individuals are suspended for fostering disunity, creating parallel structures, undermining lawful authority, and disregarding a subsisting court order,” he added.

Mr Zumo said the move was aimed at restoring order and protecting the party’s integrity.

Reactions

Mr Lawal dismissed the suspension, describing it as “the handiwork of Indian hemp smokers,” and urged party members to disregard it.

He also questioned the authority of the factional leadership, insisting it lacked legitimacy within the party.

Similarly, the ADC chairman in Adamawa State, Shehu Yohanna, rejected the suspension, describing it as baseless.

Mr Yohanna said Mr Zumo was no longer a member of the party and could not speak on its behalf.

Legal dispute

The crisis has also taken a legal dimension.

A High Court in Yola, presided over by Justice Ahmed Isa, ordered the suspension of planned ADC congresses in the state pending the determination of a suit challenging the process.

The case was filed by Mr Yohanna, who alleged that he was excluded from the planning of the congresses.

The matter was adjourned to 15 April for continuation of the hearing.

Wider crisis

The development shows the deepening leadership crisis within the ADC at the state and national levels.

Since July 2025, the party has been embroiled in internal disputes following the emergence of a new leadership of the opposition coalition.

A former deputy national chairman, Nafiu Bala, has challenged the legitimacy of the leadership of former Senate President David Mark, describing it as unlawful.

On 1 April, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) derecognised the Mark-led faction following an interim ruling by the Court of Appeal.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has fixed Tuesday for the hearing of an appeal filed by Mr Mark.

Background

The ADC in Adamawa has been split into multiple factions over the past year, reflecting broader internal divisions within the party ahead of future political contests.