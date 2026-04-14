The proprietor of Rainbow Event Centre in Abuja, where the African Democratic Congress (ADC) planned to hold its national convention today, has withdrawn the earlier permission granted the party to use the facility.

ADC spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, disclosed this on his X account on Monday night.

Mr Abdullahi said the proprietor informed the party that he came under pressure from the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, not to allow it to use the facility, threatening to revoke his licence.

“After paying all the fees required, setting up for our convention tomorrow, the owner of Rainbow Event Centre has just informed us that he has come under pressure from the FCDA and Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, that if he allows the ADC the use of his facilities, his licence will be revoked.

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“But we have already signed the contract with him. We will hold our convention tomorrow as planned at the Rainbow event centre.

“We will not bow to this creeping tyranny. And definitely not to this petty tyrant.

“ADC is rising, Nigeria is rising,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately confirm this development from the facility management.

The Chairman of the Convention Media and Publicity Sub-committee, Kola Ologbondiyan, had told this newspaper on Monday that the party had secured the Rainbow Event Centre for the event after the FCT authorities rejected its request to use Eagle Square and the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Velodrome.

However, hours later, Mr Wike debunked the claim, saying the ADC never applied to use Eagle Square. The minister also stated that the Stadium is not under the control of the Territory Administration but the National Sports Commission.

The party had vowed to go ahead with conventions and congresses despite the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ‘s decision two weeks ago to derecognise its leadership.

The commission cited the 12 March ruling of the Court of Appeal as the reason for freezing recognition of the David Mark-led party leadership.

It also said it would have any dealings with another faction of the party led by Nafiu Bala, one of its former national vice chairmen.

Both groups have since protested the decision, with each demanding to be recognised as the authentic leadership of the opposition party.

The Mark-led group also demanded the resignation of INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan and the national commissioners.

Meanwhile, as the ADC battles to hold the convention today, the Supreme Court will, on the same day, hear an appeal filed by Mr Mark seeking an order staying the execution of the appellate court ruling.