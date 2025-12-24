At the core of every holiday film is a central message: family. But no matter how hard we try, there is no perfect family; every family has its good and bad sides, and that’s where Christmas comes in, by bringing families together to foster a formidable force.

“Christmas at the George’s” is a delightful Nollywood holiday film that captures the essence of family chaos and joy during the festive season. Released on 21 December 2025, via Bolaji Ogunmola TV on YouTube, this movie marks Bolaji Ogunmola’s first foray into Christmas-themed storytelling as both producer and star.

It’s quickly becoming a feel-good favourite for Nigerian audiences seeking light-hearted entertainment.

The movie tells the tale of the George family siblings who reunite for Christmas, navigating personal relationship dramas, forced family bonding activities like photo shoots and cooking sessions, and unexpected romantic entanglements amid the holiday frenzy.

Plot

Adebisi appears to have it all. As the only female executive in a male-dominated firm, she commands respect at work. At home, however, success proves more challenging to measure. With her husband largely absent and the weight of parenting resting squarely on her shoulders, Adebisi struggles to balance career triumphs with family stability.

Determined to present a picture of perfection, she stages Christmas photos and discreetly Photoshops her missing husband into the frame, a glossy illusion of the life she wishes she had.

Her carefully constructed world begins to unravel as her children return home for the holidays.

Tife, her first son, returns fresh from university, carrying the wounds of a painful breakup with his former girlfriend, Betty. Bitter and emotionally bruised, he vents his frustration on everyone around him, turning the household into a tense battleground.

Then there is Tolu, the second son, charming, reckless and a notorious womaniser. Always surrounded by women, he insists on dragging Tife into his chaotic love life, convinced that romance, forced or otherwise, is the cure for heartbreak.

Tara, the youngest, brings her own fire to the family dynamic. Vocal, opinionated and fiercely independent, she finds herself entangled in a budding romance with Allen. Though young, Tara knows her mind and never hesitates to challenge anyone, including her mother.

With tempers constantly flaring and siblings perpetually at odds, Adebisi is determined to make this Christmas different – a season of bonding, healing, and honest connection.

But as secrets surface and emotions clash, the question remains: can one holiday mend what years of absence, silence and misunderstanding have fractured, or will this Christmas be just another failed attempt at togetherness?

Review

Holiday films thrive on nostalgia—the festivities, the memories, and the emotional pull that come with family gatherings.

Christmas at the George’s understands this instinctively and ploughs into it, offering a festive story driven by sibling rivalries, tender reconciliations, and unmistakable Nigerian family energy. From firm parental discipline to sharp, playful banter, the film feels less like fiction and more like a mirror of everyday life.

Rather than chasing dramatic plot twists, the story chooses simplicity and relatability. The conflicts are familiar, especially with the siblings bickering over old wounds, misunderstandings spiralling into laughter, and emotional moments that feel earned, not exaggerated. This grounded approach allows humour to flow naturally, with everyday squabbles escalating into genuinely funny scenes without feeling forced.

However, the movie has unresolved subplots that could have elevated the entire performance of the movie, such as the story about their father, who was only mentioned in passing without any character development.

Ultimately, Christmas at the George’s succeeds because it knows exactly what it wants to be: funny, heartfelt and deeply relatable. It captures the messy beauty of Nigerian family life while delivering enough laughter and warmth to lift the spirits during the holiday season.

Chaotic yet cosy, heartfelt without being heavy. Christmas at the George’s is a perfect festive watch. If you’re in the mood for a Nigerian family comedy filled with romance, humour and zero forced drama, stream it on YouTube and enjoy the ride.

Cast Performance

The performances are one of the film’s strongest assets. Bolaji Ogunmola delivers a standout performance as Adebisi, embodying the burden of parenting and work stress, as well as the vulnerability of a Nigerian mother trying to hold her family together. Her portrayal feels sincere and deeply human, drawing praise from viewers who find her performance both believable and touching.

Big Brother Naija Season 10 winner, Imisioluwa Ayanwale, makes a confident Nollywood debut, bringing natural charm and screen presence to her role. Her scenes are lively and memorable, hinting at a promising future in the acting world. Kanaga Emmanuel as Tife and Kayode Ojuolape as Tolu share an effortless brotherly chemistry, filled with playful teasing and emotional tension that adds both humour and heart. Darasimi Ogbeta shines as the outspoken Tara, while Martha Ehinome (Pearl) and Adeoluwa Akintola (Allen) round out the cast with performances that blend seamlessly into the family dynamic.

As an ensemble, the cast works beautifully together. The chemistry feels organic, making the George family’s chaos believable and engaging. Tolu’s womanising antics offer comic relief that is chaotic yet oddly endearing, balancing the film’s emotional beats.

Technically, the film punches above its weight. The visuals are crisp, the production quality impressive, and the camera work notably polished for a YouTube Nollywood release.

At just under two hours, the film remains tight and focused, avoiding unnecessary scenes or pacing issues.

Verdict: 8/10

Christmas at the George’s is streaming on Bolaji Ogunmola TV’s YouTube Page.