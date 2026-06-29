Heavy rainfall on Sunday left many parts of Lagos under water, flooding major roads and residential communities, disrupting traffic and forcing the temporary closure of a terminal at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA).

Videos reviewed by PREMIUM TIMES showed floodwaters taking over several roads. At the same time, canals in different parts of the state were filled with plastic waste, old tyres, rubber and other debris that appeared to have blocked the free flow of water.

Among the worst-hit areas were Oshodi, Opeki Road in Mosan-Okunola Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Abesan Estate, Ilupeju Road, Mushin, Fashoro Street in Surulere, Akowonjo Road in Egbeda, Gbagada Expressway and Idi-Oro.

In Mushin, floodwaters swept uncollected refuse onto the roads, worsening an already difficult situation for residents. At Akowonjo, a vehicle reportedly plunged into a drainage channel after the road became submerged, while parts of the Gbagada Expressway were rendered impassable, leaving motorists stranded for hours.

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The downpour, which lasted several hours, brought commercial activities to a halt in many parts of the city as commuters struggled to reach their destinations. Some abandoned commercial buses and continued their journeys on foot after vehicles became trapped in floodwaters.

Airport terminal shut

The flooding also affected operations at the temporary international terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

Water inundated the departure hall, boarding gates, airline offices and other parts of the facility, forcing the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to suspend operations there.

Airlines including Air France-KLM, Ethiopian Airlines and Fly Gabon were moved to Terminal Two after floodwaters reportedly reached the terminal’s powerhouse, prompting airport authorities to switch off electricity as a safety measure.

The disruption came only months after FAAN shut the old international terminal for a reconstruction project estimated to cost more than N600 billion. Earlier this year, a fire damaged parts of the same terminal.

FAAN spokesperson Henry Agbebire blamed Sunday’s flooding on the ongoing reconstruction work around the airport.

“It was the construction works that affected the drainage. And for operational reasons, we have moved airlines operating from that terminal to Terminal 2, and the development has not really affected their operations.

“There were no cancellations at all. We have taken immediate action to fix that problem to the extent that it doesn’t happen again. You can rest assured of that,” he said.

Residents recount ordeal

Residents and business owners who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES in Oshodi on Monday said the heavy rainfall disrupted commercial activities and made movement difficult across the area.

Titilope Adebayo, a businesswoman, explained that the flooding affected business as many customers stayed away until the water receded.

Similarly, Wahab Adebola, a taxi driver, noted that several roads became difficult to navigate during the downpour, forcing motorists to slow down or seek alternative routes. He said the flooding prolonged travel time and left many passengers stranded in different parts of the area.

Government explains flooding

Reacting to the flooding, the Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said there was no cause for panic, describing the incident as flash flooding that would naturally subside after the rain.

He stated that such flooding is common in coastal cities during periods of intense rainfall and noted that high lagoon water levels sometimes prevent stormwater from flowing into the lagoon until the tide recedes.

Mr Wahab noted that the state had continued with year-round drainage maintenance and flood control measures, adding that residents also have a responsibility to avoid dumping refuse into drains or carrying out illegal developments on drainage setbacks and wetlands.

He maintained that investments in drainage infrastructure and stricter environmental enforcement had helped reduce the severity of flooding in recent years despite increasing rainfall.

Earlier warning

Sunday’s flooding came about two weeks after the Lagos State Government warned residents that several parts of the state were at risk of heavy rainfall, flash floods and rising water levels.

The warning, based on flood predictions by the Federal Ministry of Environment, listed Apapa, Badagry, Epe, Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Ikoyi, Lagos Island, Lekki, Ojo, Orile-Agege, Surulere, Agege, Alimosho and Kosofe among areas considered to be at critical flood risk.

Residents in vulnerable communities were advised to remain alert, identify safe evacuation routes and avoid activities that could obstruct drainage channels.

The widespread flooding recorded on Sunday has again raised questions about the effectiveness of drainage maintenance and waste management in Africa’s largest city as the peak of the rainy season approaches.