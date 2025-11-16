The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term, becoming one of the earliest state structures of the ruling party to make a formal declaration ahead of the 2027 presidential race.

The endorsement followed a series of strategic consultations that took place after a three-day working visit of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, who is also a former governor of the state and a key political force in the North-west.

Addressing journalists in Gusau on Saturday, the APC Publicity Secretary in Zamfara, Yusuf Idris, said the party leadership reached the decision after reviewing the president’s performance, especially in national security operations and ongoing economic reforms.

According to him, the resolution, which was conveyed to Mr Tinubu through Mr Matawalle, was jointly signed by the state chairman, Tukur Danfulani, and the secretary of the party.

Mr Idris disclosed that the position of the state chapter was the outcome of two high-level stakeholders’ meetings held on 1 November in Talata-Mafara and on 14 November at the APC secretariat in Gusau.

Both meetings, he added, were convened under the influence of former governor and prominent party leader, Senator Abdulaziz Yari.

The involvement of Mr Yari, who has previously had a strained relationship with key power blocs within the APC, is seen by insiders as a significant signal of internal consolidation within the Zamfara chapter ahead of 2027.

Mr Idris noted that the endorsement was not limited to the state leadership.

Stakeholders from all 14 local government areas also submitted individually signed letters affirming support for the president’s re-election bid, a move the party says demonstrates broad grassroots backing.

“With these collective affirmations, we are confident that, by the will of Almighty Allah, our great party, the APC, will secure overwhelming victory across the North-West in the 2027 general elections,” he said.

The endorsement comes at a time when the APC is working to strengthen its foothold in the North-west, a region traditionally crucial to winning presidential elections and where security challenges, including banditry, remain a sensitive political issue.