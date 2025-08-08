The Borno State Government has revealed plans to build houses for teachers, renovate dilapidated schools, and establish more Islamic colleges across the state.

Governor Babagana Zulum rolled out the plan at a meeting with stakeholders in the education sector to review current challenges and outline fresh directives for improving learning outcomes, infrastructure, and coordination in the state.

The governor emphasised the need for synergy among education agencies to ensure effective service delivery, noting that collaboration was key to addressing the sector’s challenges.

Mr Zulum also ordered the establishment of additional High Islamic Colleges in selected local government areas.

He said the colleges would integrate traditional Islamic studies with literacy, numeracy, modern sciences, and vocational training.

According to him, the initiative aims to mainstream the non-formal education sector into the formal system, target Almajiri pupils, and provide a second chance for out-of-school children who have exceeded the official enrolment age.

The governor also directed the establishment of state libraries in Biu, southern Borno, and Monguno, in the northern part of the state, in addition to the upgraded Maiduguri library.

“Deliberately, I upgraded the Maiduguri library, with the aim of establishing another one in Biu and one in Monguno to promote reading culture, which is fast eroding.

“I want you to rejuvenate the reading culture by ensuring the library is effective. But most importantly, apart from the physical books, let’s put a mechanism for e-books in place,” Mr Zulum said.

