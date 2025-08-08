The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Inspector-General of Police to investigate and prosecute renowned Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1, over his recent conduct at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

KWAM 1, also fondly called K1 De Ultimate, reportedly disrupted flight operations while trying to board ValueJet domestic flight VK201 in Abuja on Tuesday.

A statement by Michael Achimugu, NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, on Thursday, said KWAM 1 “was allegedly involved in actions that violate the Nigeria Civil Aviation regulations” and standard operational procedures.

The NCAA, which cited preliminary reports on the incident, added that the Fuji star’s behaviour raised concerns over passenger conduct and airline safety protocols.

Pending the compilation of the full details of the incident, the agency expressed its resolve to uphold aviation safety standards and ensure accountability, “regardless of the parties involved”.

“In a letter addressed to both the Attorney-General and the Inspector-General of Police, the NCAA called for a comprehensive criminal investigation and the initiation of appropriate prosecution in accordance with the provisions of the Nigeria Civil Aviation regulations (Nig. CARs) 2023 supra and all other applicable laws,” the statement said.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Obiageli Orah, accused KWAM 1 of violating aviation regulations while boarding ValueJet Flight VK 201 to Lagos on Tuesday.

FAAN alleged that the musician brought an alcoholic beverage onto the flight, raising concern from a flight attendant who reminded him that alcohol consumption is prohibited on domestic flights.

When asked to surrender the flask, KWAM 1 allegedly refused, insisting it contained prescribed medication. The disagreement escalated, leading to his removal from the aircraft.

Reacting to the incident Thursday morning, KWAM 1’s spokesperson, Kunle Rasheed, described the allegations as exaggerated and misleading. He said the singer never endangered lives or breached safety regulations.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Thursday, confirmed that he directed the NCAA place KWAM 1 on a no-fly list.

He said video evidence showed the 68-year-old musician repeatedly obstructing a commercial aircraft from taxiing to the runway.

Mr Keyamo described the altercation between KWAM and flight and airport officials as “a temporary loss of sanity and control on both sides,” and warned that such an incident could have resulted in fatalities.

More NCAA actions

The NCAA also, on Thursday, confirmed the no-fly restriction against KWAM 1.

“Furthermore, and in light of the growing concern, the Director General of Civil Aviation, Capt. Chris Najomo, has also issued an advisory to the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), urging the immediate consideration and institution of a No-Fly List for K1 De Ultimate (on any commercial flight), pending the outcome of official investigations.

“This advisory is in line with global aviation standards that prioritize the safety of passengers, crew, and airline operations,” the NCAA statement read.

The agency reiterated its commitment to ensuring that no individual, “regardless of their status or public image, undermines the integrity of our aviation industry as passengers are held to the same standards of behavior and compliance within Nigeria’s airspace.”

It also promised to provide more updates as investigations progress.