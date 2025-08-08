The Kano State Executive Council has approved N14.8 billion to execute developmental projects across the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategies, Ibrahim Waiya, disclosed this while addressing journalists on Friday in Kano.

He said N364 million would be spent on renovating and rehabilitating the Sabo Bakin Zuwo Maternity Hospital in Jakara and N294 million on general infrastructure renovation at the School of Health Technology, Bebeji.

The commissioner explained that N113 million will be used to supply and install solar energy systems at five maternity facilities across the state.

“We are spending over N112 million for the supply of drugs and consumables to Hasiya Bayero, Murtala Muhammad, and Yadakunya hospitals.

He said that the sum of N272 million is for the renovation and rehabilitation of the newly procured House at Zango Quarters, Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital.

The commissioner said that the supply of working materials to two newly renovated wards at the Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching hospital would gulp N128 million.

Mr Waiya said N379 million would be used for the general renovation and construction of an additional facility at the Zakirai Primary Health Care Centre.

He said that the council also approved N310 million for the supply of 120,000 litres of diesel and 17,000 litres of PMS in February 2025.

The commissioner further said that the rehabilitation of five mini earth dams in Madobi, Gwarzo, Garun Malam, Kibiya and Ajingi would cost N169 million.

The Council also approved a policy matter of significant fiscal relevance.

The commissioner said that the Council ratified the 2025 Proposed Supplementary and Amendment Budget to the tune of N889.277, reflecting an upward adjustment of N169.522 over the originally approved budget of N719.755.

“The supplementary appropriation is aimed at strengthening the capacity of the government to deliver on its core mandates and emerging obligations.

“The council has directed the immediate transmission of the proposed supplementary budget to the Kano State House of Assembly for legislative action and passage into law,“ he said.

(NAN)