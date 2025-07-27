The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed five persons dead and 55 others injured as a result of flooding in parts of Yola town in Adamawa State.

Ladan Ayuba, NEMA’s head of operations in Yola, said the 55 injured were receiving treatment at the Modibbo Adama Teaching Hospital in Yola.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the early morning flooding on Sunday, after a downpour in Yola and environs, submerged houses in some wards of the state capital.

Boats are currently being used to rescue people in areas such as Tashan Sani, Shagari phase II, Sabon Pegi, Anguwan Tabo, Modire, Ummare, Yolde-Pate, Sanda Fadama II, and Ibnu Abbas.

Personnel of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Red Cross, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC) are collaborating with NEMA in an ongoing rescue mission.

Ali Adam, a resident of Yolde-Pate, thanked the officials for coming to their aid.

Mr Adam said they had never experienced such a situation in the area, as he appealed to the state government for support.

He urged the government to take action against a company he claimed was mining in the area.

According to him, the flooding was not only caused by the rain but also by a dam constructed by the company.

Yakubu Musa, a resident of Modire, urged the state government to upgrade a major culvert in the area into a bridge to accommodate a large flow of water.

“There’s also the need to open some waterways blocked by some people engaged in rice farming in the area”, Musa said.

Meanwhile, many displaced persons are currently taking refuge in emergency camps and primary schools. (NAN)