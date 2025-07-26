Flooding after hours of torrential downpour, on Wednesday night, has displaced many residents and caused extensive damage to farmlands and local businesses in many communities in the Tureta Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The flood submerged homes, market stalls, and vast agricultural land, leaving a trail of destruction and despair.

Kabiru Tureta, the special adviser to the chairperson of the LGA, said preliminary assessments indicate that over 50 houses were submerged.

“Several market stalls and vast stretches of farmland were also inundated,” he stated.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the extensive loss of property, food crops, and trading infrastructure has left many residents in shock, with fears mounting over potential food insecurity and prolonged displacement.

“The situation is deeply troubling. Our people have lost their homes, their crops, and their livelihoods. The extent of the damage is staggering,” Mr Kabiru lamented.

He said the local government will conduct a comprehensive damage assessment to guide its emergency response and recovery strategy.

Affected residents have appealed to the state government and relevant disaster management agencies for support.

“We are in dire need of shelter, food, and medical support,” a displaced resident pleaded. “Many of us have nowhere to go, and our children are sleeping in the open.”

The floods have also brought to light the state of drainage systems and the preparedness of local governments for extreme weather events, which are becoming increasingly frequent due to climate change.

Environmental experts have long warned that areas like Tureta, with poor drainage and low-lying topography, are vulnerable to flooding during the rainy season.