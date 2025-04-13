At least eight people were killed on Saturday when an improvised explosive device (IED) suspected to have been planted by Boko Haram terrorists went off in Borno State.

Residents told PREMIUM TIMES that the incident occurred along the Maiduguri-Damboa Road Saturday afternoon.

The explosion affected a commuter bus transporting passengers to Maiduguri.

The busy highway links the Maiduguri and Damboa local government areas with the southern part of the state.

Apart from the eight people killed, 21 others were injured in the explosion.

Fourteen of the injured victims sustained severe injuries, while seven others were taken to the State Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri where they were treated for minor wounds.

The Borno governor, Babagana Zulum, later visited survivors of the explosion at the hospital.

Zulum Speaks

Mr Zulum, who visited the victims, described the incident as regrettable, especially as Borno had not experienced an IED attack in over a year.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“It is unfortunate this is happening now. We haven’t witnessed an IED attack for over a year,” he said, noting that the road had been closed for a month.

He expressed grief over the loss of life and extended condolences to the families of the deceased. He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the Nigerian military and other security agencies in the battle against terrorists.

“I urge the Nigerian military and other security agencies to strengthen surveillance along the highway to prevent further attacks.

“I assure the people of Borno that, ‘Insha Allah’, under my leadership, we will not allow the security situation to worsen,” he said.

He also pledged to enhance local security systems, including supporting the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and youth volunteers involved in counter-insurgency operations.

Last week, Mr Zulum raised an alarm on the resurgence of the Boko Haram activities in Borno, saying the state was losing ground to the terrorist group.

On Saturday, he expressed satisfaction with the results of a recent meeting with military chiefs in Abuja, where concerns over the resurgence of Boko Haram activities were raised.

“Our discussions during the security council were positive. We highlighted the resurgence of Boko Haram in Borno and stressed the need for cooperation.

“We met with the service chiefs in Abuja and received assurances from them that they would do everything possible to manage the situation,” he added.

Also, a former senator, Shehu Sani, commiserated with the victims of the explosion.

“The bomb blast in Borno is tragic, unfortunate and condemnable. My condolences to the families of the deceased,” Mr Sani wrote on Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

