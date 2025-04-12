President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Christian Chukwu, one of Nigeria’s most respected football icons, describing him as a symbol of excellence and patriotism.

Mr Chukwu died on Saturday at the age of 74, prompting tributes from across the sports community and the nation at large.

In a statement released by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, President Tinubu extended his heartfelt condolences to Chukwu’s family, friends, and associates.

The President joined the Nigerian football community in mourning the loss of a man whose contributions to the game helped elevate Nigeria’s international sporting reputation.

Mr Chukwu, famously known as “Chairman” for his commanding leadership both on and off the field, captained the Green Eagles to their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) victory in 1980. He later served as head coach of the Super Eagles, guiding the team to a bronze medal finish at the 2004 AFCON.

In addition to his national achievements, Chukwu devoted his club career to Enugu Rangers, where he won several domestic titles and helped the team claim continental glory with the 1977 African Cup Winners’ Cup triumph.

President Tinubu praised Chukwu for a career defined by discipline, leadership, and national pride.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Christian Chukwu was more than a footballer and coach. He was a symbol of excellence and patriotism. He brought joy to millions, mentored a generation of footballers, and stood as a pillar of Nigerian brand and sportsmanship on and off the pitch.

“His legacies will continue to live on in the trophies he won, the lives he touched, and the exciting moments he provided to football fans and spectators on the field and in the technical area. We are forever grateful for his contributions to the sport we all love, and we will always remember him with great respect and admiration,” the President said.

President Tinubu also offered prayers for the repose of Mr Chukwu’s soul and for strength and comfort to his family during this time of loss, expressing hope that they would find peace in the lasting legacy he left behind.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

