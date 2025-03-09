The police in Adamawa State have rescued two catholic priests allegedly abducted by a member of their church

The police spokesperson in the state, Suleiman Nguroje, stated this in a statement on Sunday.

He said a 34-year-old man was arrested for the alleged kidnapping following a tip-off.

He said the priests, Abraham Samman and Mathew David-Dusam of the Catholic Diocese of Yola and Jalingo, respectively, were found tied up by the suspect.

Mr Nguroje, a police superintendent, said a locally fabricated gun, a mobile phone and a sim card were recovered from the suspect where he was apprehended in Gweda Mallam, a village between Numan and Demsa local government areas of Adamawa State.

The police spokesperson said the priests were receiving medical attention while the suspect was taken into custody.

