The Police Command in Edo State has detained a 27-year-old man caught with a fresh human head in the Evbuotubu area of Benin.
The command’s spokesperson, Moses Yamu, said the suspect was detained following his arrest by operatives of the Evbuotubu Division in collaboration with local vigilantes in the early hours of Friday.
Mr Yamu, a chief superintendent of police, said upon interrogation, the suspect led officers to a decapitated body discovered along the road near Eweka Shopping Plaza.
The police spokesperson said the deceased was later identified as 43-year-old Edobor Lawrence of Osagie Street, Evbuotubu Quarters.
“His remains have been taken to a hospital for preservation while investigations continue,” he said.
Mr Yamu said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Betty Otimenyin, extended condolences to the victim’s family. He assured the public that those involved in the crime would be brought to justice.
He said the commissioner further urged young people to seek legitimate means of livelihood rather than resorting to crime.
Mr Yamu urged residents to report suspicious activities and reiterated the command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents in the state.
