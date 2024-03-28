A prominent disability rights advocate in Nigeria, Debola Daniel, has narrated how he endured humiliation at a KFC outlet, a fast-food joint, at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos due to his disability.

Mr Daniel, son of former Ogun State Governor and serving senator for Ogun East, Gbenga Daniel, shared his ordeal in a series of tweets on X account on Thursday, of how he faced discrimination as a wheelchair user.

“Today, I felt less than human, like a guard dog not allowed into the house. Lonely and isolated.

“Never has this been more true than it has ever been today when I faced the worst sort of public humiliation that I have ever experienced. To think that this happened at an international brand @kfc @kfcnigeria at an international airport – Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos – is unthinkable,” he said.

Despite embracing his disability as part of his identity, Mr Daniel said he felt compelled to speak out against the injustice he encountered.

He further recounted how he, along with his family, was publicly humiliated when the manager of the KFC outlet declared, “NO WHEELCHAIRS ALLOWED.”

Despite his familiarity with airport procedures as somebody who flies regularly, Mr Daniel was taken aback by the food outlet manager’s callous remarks.

Expressing his frustration, he condemned the systemic discrimination against disabled individuals in Nigeria, describing it as a solitary and daunting reality.

Family’s intervention

In response to the incident, Mr Daniel’s wife and brother revisited the KFC outlet to confront the manager, recording their conversation.

The manager reiterated the discriminatory policy, leaving Mr Daniel feeling dehumanised and marginalised.

“Our group paused in confusion, before my brother, Taiwo, asked what she meant. She refused to listen to reason and stood her ground that at @kfc @kfcnigeria Murtala Muhammed branch, wheelchairs and wheelchair users of all shapes and sizes were not permitted in the premises and we should leave immediately.

“My siblings and wife became instantly irate and proceeded to debate her position with her, ultimately culminating in raised voices and strong verbal protests. If there’s one thing I hate more than anything in this life is to create a scene. I detest it. I do not like to draw attention to myself and as such I began pleading with my people that we should just leave.

“My wife took some video footage and my brothers took some pictures. There were at least 5 other witnesses at the scene, who tried to intervene as things unfolded. Eventually, our party departed to another lounge upset and quite frankly pissed off,” he explained.

KFC Nigeria’s Response

In a statement on X, KFC Nigeria expressed its commitment to inclusivity and respect for all customers.

Acknowledging the severity of the incident, the fast-food company issued a formal apology to Mr Daniel, expressing deep regret for the distress he experienced.

Furthermore, KFC, reportedly owned by an American, announced plans to conduct sensitivity training for all employees to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The company emphasised that discrimination, in any form, is unacceptable and does not align with its values.

“KFC is unwavering in our stance against bias or discrimination in any form, with inclusivity and respect as non-negotiable pillars of our values.

“However, this recent incident has underscored the pressing need for immediate action. We have embarked on efforts to address the situation and extend apologies and deeply regret the frustration and distress experienced by our guest.

“In response, we are urgently implementing sensitivity training for all our employees. This incident is not reflective of our standards, and we will act swiftly to rectify it.

“We are actively exploring solutions to equip our team members and establishments better to ensure that every guest feels genuinely welcomed and that we deliver empathetic customer service that proactively addresses the diverse needs of each guest,” the statement said.

FAAN speaks

Following allegations of disability discrimination at the KFC outlet at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, the public affairs department of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) initiated an investigation.

Earlier in a statement on X, the Authority confirmed their active engagement with KFC management.

They expressed a commitment to ensuring compliance with established guidelines and regulations, demonstrating a proactive approach to addressing discrimination allegations.

The investigation aims to uncover the facts surrounding the incident and assess whether any breaches of disability rights or regulations occurred.

“The public affairs department of the Authority is currently investigating this issue and has met with the management of @kfcnigeria. We shall work with all parties involved to ensure compliance with set guidelines,” the department said.

FAAN orders KFC to shut down operations

In a statement later issued by its Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah, FAAN said it has decided to shut down activities of KFC after its findings, which is following Lagos State Law on People with Special Needs.

She said the closure serves as a decisive measure to address the reported discrimination and uphold the rights of passengers with disabilities.

She explained that FAAN has instructed the KFC management to issue a written apology to the affected PRM. Additionally, the management must prominently display a policy statement of non-discrimination at the entrance of their facility at MMIA before resuming operations.

“The Authority has instructed that the KFC Management should tender an unreserved apology, in writing, to the affected PRM and a policy statement of non-discrimination be written and pasted conspicuously at the door post of their facility at MMIA before it resumes operation,” she stressed.

Ms Orah added that FAAN expresses its regret over the incident and reassures all airport users of its commitment to ensuring equal treatment and accessibility for all passengers.

What the Disabilities Act says

Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018, in section 1 subsections 1 and 2, the Act condemns any form of discrimination.

“A person with disability shall not be discriminated against on the grounds of his disability Prohibition by any person or institution in any manner or circumstance. (a) a body corporate, a fine of N1,000,000; and (b) an individual, a fine of N100,000 or six months imprisonment or both.”

Mr Daniel’s experience highlights the persistent challenges confronting people with disabilities in accessing public spaces, underscoring the pressing need for increased inclusivity and awareness.

His story serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggle for equality and dignity faced by 27 million people with disabilities in Nigeria and worldwide.

