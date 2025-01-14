JOB TITLE: REPORTER

LOCATION: SOUTHWEST NIGERIA

Premium Times Services Ltd, Publishers of “Premium Times“- an online news brand of both local and international repute – is a media company with headquarters in Abuja, offices in Lagos and Washington D.C., and representatives across Nigerian states.

Premium Times was established in 2011 and is led by seasoned, highly skilled, and award-winning professionals with integrity and in-depth knowledge of the journalism industry and digital media space.

The newspaper is seeking young reporters to strengthen its coverage of Nigeria’s South-West geopolitical zones.

Ideal candidates should have the ability:

To collect, verify and analyse newsworthy information.

To write and deliver audience-centered news stories that can enhance our audience’s rights to know and guide them to make informed decisions.

To provide live reports from scenes of events and illustrate stories with multimedia elements – text, photo, audio, video, and graphics.

To evaluate and investigate news leads/tips to generate great and impactful stories for publication.

To stay up to date with events on their beats and demonstrate mastery of the subject they cover or report about.

Candidates must also:

Be dynamic, self-driven, and hard-nosed.

Be able to smell and unearth even the best-concealed news and information.

Have a strong commitment to the ethics of the journalism profession.

Possess good writing and interviewing skills with the ability to extract relevant information about technical and complex topics and turn it into clear, concise, and conversational content.

Have a proven work experience as a reporter for at least 3-5 years. Outstanding candidates with fewer years of experience may be considered.

Have an aversion to corruption.

Have good interpersonal relations skills.

Possess inquiring minds and logical reasoning.

Be organized, able to meet deadlines and juggle various tasks while at the same time maintaining a high level of attention to detail and sustaining overall work quality.

Have the eagerness to learn and adapt to new situations and environments.

Be able to travel at short notice.

Candidates for the South-West position are expected to be based in Lagos State and should have a deep understanding of current political, economic, and social issues in their respective regions.

Employment Type: Full Time

How to Apply:

Interested candidates should send a detailed curriculum vitae, cover letter of interest, and two writing samples or links to published stories in a single PDF file emailed to hr@premiumtimesng.com (kindly indicate ‘REPORTER – SOUTHWEST’ as the subject of the mail). Only ideal and qualified candidates will be contacted.

Premium Times is an equal-opportunity employer committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. We ensure equal opportunity for all applicants regardless of origin, religious or political affiliations, gender, or any other non-merit factor.

