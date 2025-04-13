The Terra Academy for the Arts (TAFTA) has graduated about 9,000 students across various creative disciplines, including scriptwriting, animation, stage lighting, and sound, marking the institution’s third graduation ceremony.

The “Celebrating Creative Transformations” event was held Friday at the Terra Kulture Arena in Victoria Island, Lagos. The graduates formally received certificates recognising their successful completion of the academy’s rigorous training programmes.

In a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday, TAFTA’s Communications Manager, Steve Emmanuel, described the graduation as a significant milestone in the institution’s mission to drive social transformation through creative education.

TAFTA, a social impact project initiated by Bolanle Austen-Peters in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, aims to address expertise gaps and gender imbalances within Nigeria’s creative sector.

The statement said TAFTA’s focus includes technical areas such as stage lighting, sound design, and animation—fields where young women are increasingly thriving.

Impact

Since its inception, TAFTA has trained over 30,000 youths, 19,000 of whom have gained employment, freelance gigs, or other opportunities in the creative industry.

The training includes technical workshops, mentorship, business registration support, and enterprise development.

“TAFTA, born from the legacy of Terra Kulture, is committed to upskilling young creatives and promoting gender equity in technical roles,” Mrs Austen-Peters said during the ceremony.

“We are proud of our graduates, particularly the growing number of talented female professionals reshaping the industry. We call corporate Nigeria to recognise their transformation and partner with us to expand our impact.”

The event featured a graduation procession, performances by participants in short film, theatre, and social media content, and a keynote address by Rosy Fynn, the Country Director of the Mastercard Foundation Nigeria.

Remarks

In her speech, Ms Fynn spotlighted the immense potential of Nigeria’s creative economy.

“Nigeria’s creative economy is among the fastest-growing in Africa,” she said. “According to PwC, it is projected to contribute $15 billion to the nation’s GDP by 2025 and create 2.7 million jobs. Sectors such as music, fashion, theatre, and visual arts entertain the world and change how Africa is perceived globally.”

Veteran actor Bimbo Manuel and media personality Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, popular as BamBam, also addressed the graduates.

They urged them to enter the industry with integrity, competence, and authenticity.

One of the graduates, Adepegba Emmanuel, shared her experience with enthusiasm.

“TAFTA transformed my perspective on the creative industry,” she said. “It gave me practical skills, boosted my confidence, and helped me land my first content writing job through its network.”

About TAFTA

The Terra Academy for the Arts (TAFTA) is a social transformation initiative offering high-quality arts education in Nigeria.

Founded by Bolanle Austen-Peters and backed by the Mastercard Foundation, the academy aims to bridge skills gaps and address gender disparities in the creative sector.

TAFTA has trained over 30,000 individuals, with more than 19,000 successfully transitioning into the workforce.

The academy continues to empower youth, especially women, in technical creative fields, including animation, sound design, and stage lighting.

More Pictures:

