PREMIUM TIMES is thrilled to announce openings for experienced editors and a reporter, offering exciting opportunities for suitable candidates to join a progressive and innovative team dedicated to excellence in journalism.

PREMIUM TIMES, an online news brand of both local and international repute, is published by Premium Times Services Ltd, a media company with headquarters in Abuja, offices in Lagos and Washington D.C., and representatives across Nigerian states.

The online, multimedia newspaper was established in 2011 and is led by seasoned, highly skilled, and award-winning professionals with integrity and in-depth knowledge of the journalism industry and digital media space.

PREMIUM TIMES is an equal-opportunity employer committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. We ensure equal opportunity for all applicants regardless of origin, religious or political affiliations, gender, or any other non-merit factor.

We are currently inviting candidates who consider themselves experienced, competent, energetic, and intrepid to join our editorial team for the following roles.

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION OF ALL APPLICATIONS IS 11.59 A.M. ON FRIDAY, 31 JANUARY 2024.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

JOB TITLE: EDITORS

LOCATION: SOUTHWEST AND NORTHERN REGIONS OF NIGERIA.

Premium Times Services Ltd, Publishers of “Premium Times”- an online news brand of both local and international repute – is a media company with headquarters in Abuja, offices in Lagos and Washington D.C., and representatives across Nigerian states.

Premium Times was established in 2011 and is led by seasoned, highly skilled, and award-winning professionals with integrity and in-depth knowledge of the journalism industry and digital media space.

We are currently inviting candidates who consider themselves experienced, dynamic, competent, energetic, and detail-oriented to join our editorial team.

Ideal candidates should have the high-level ability:

To edit news stories, features, and opinion pieces for clarity, grammar, accuracy, and style, ensuring that content is engaging and publication-ready.

To identify more robust or more relevant angles buried within stories written by reporters and others.

To develop content strategies that align with Premium Times’ editorial vision, audience preferences, and current affairs.

To enrich reports with relevant background, analyses and context.

To accurately interpret statements/stories even when missed by reporters and other editors.

Candidates must also:

Be organised, able to meet deadlines and juggle various tasks while at the same time maintaining a high level of attention to detail and maintaining overall editorial quality.

Stay informed on current events, emerging trends, and audience interests to continuously adapt the editorial direction.

Be an agent of change.

Possess strong writing, editing, and proofreading skills.

Have proven experience as an editor with at least 5-7 years.

Have good interpersonal relations skills.

Possess an inquiring mind and logical reasoning.

Be willing to work.

Have a deep passion for journalism and a commitment to accuracy and truth.

Have an aversion to corruption.

Employment Type: Full Time

How to Apply:

The ideal candidates should reside in any of the states in the South-West or Northern regions and have a deep understanding of current political, economic, and social issues in those regions.

Interested candidates should send a detailed curriculum vitae, cover letter of interest, and two (2) writing samples or links to published stories in a single PDF document emailed to hr@premiumtimesng.com (kindly indicate ‘EDITOR -SOUTHWEST REGION’ OR ‘EDITOR -NORTHERN REGION’ as the subject of the mail). Only ideal and qualified candidates will be contacted.

JOB TITLE: EDITOR, INVESTIGATIONS

LOCATION: NIGERIA

Ideal candidates should have the high-level ability:

To uncover complex stories, an in-depth understanding of investigative techniques, and the ability to manage high-stakes investigations that drive impact.

To lead our team on major investigative projects.

To edit news stories, features, and opinion pieces for clarity, grammar, accuracy, and style, ensuring that content is engaging and publication-ready.

To identify more robust or more relevant angles buried within stories written by reporters and others.

To ensure comprehensive coverage of major local, national, and international stories, with a strong emphasis on investigative journalism and in-depth reporting.

To develop content strategies that align with Premium Times’ editorial vision, audience preferences, and current affairs.

To enrich reports with relevant background, analyses, and context.

To accurately interpret statements/stories even when missed by reporters and other editors.

Candidates must also:

Be organised, able to meet deadlines, and juggle various tasks while at the same time maintaining a high level of attention to detail and maintaining overall editorial quality.

Stay informed on current events, emerging trends, and audience interests to continuously adapt the editorial direction.

Be an agent of change.

Possess strong writing, editing, and proofreading skills.

Have proven experience of at least 5-7 years of handling high-profile investigations that lead to significant public impact.

Have good interpersonal relations skills.

Possess an inquiring mind and logical reasoning.

Have a deep passion for journalism and a commitment to accuracy and truth.

Have an aversion to corruption.

Be willing to work.

Employment Type: Full Time

How to Apply:

The ideal candidates should be resident in any of the states and should have a deep understanding of current political, economic, and social issues in Nigeria.

Interested candidates should send a detailed curriculum vitae, cover letter of interest, and two writing samples or links to published stories in a single PDF document emailed to hr@premiumtimesng.com (kindly indicate ‘EDITOR -INVESTIGATIONS’ as the subject of the mail). Only ideal and qualified candidates will be contacted.

JOB TITLE: STANDARD DESK EDITOR

LOCATION: NIGERIA

Ideal candidates should have the high-level ability:

To spot grammatical and factual errors and clean up copies.

To identify more robust or more relevant angles buried within stories written by reporters and others.

To properly contextualise reports.

To enrich reports with relevant background, analyses, and context.

To accurately interpret statements/stories even when missed by reporters and other editors.

Candidates must also:

Be an agent of change.

Possess strong writing skills.

Have an aversion to corruption.

Have proven experience as a standard/copy editor.

Have good interpersonal relations skills.

Possess an inquiring mind and logical reasoning.

Be willing to work.

An academic background in the English Language is an added advantage.

Employment Type: Full Time

How to Apply:

Interested candidates should send a detailed curriculum vitae, cover letter of interest, and two (2) writing samples in a single PDF document emailed to hr@premiumtimesng.com (kindly indicate ‘Standard Desk Editor’ as the subject of the mail). Only suitable and qualified candidates will be contacted.

JOB TITLE: REPORTER

LOCATION: SOUTHWEST NIGERIA

Ideal candidates should have the ability:

To collect, verify and analyse newsworthy information.

To write and deliver audience-centered news stories that can enhance our audience’s rights to know and guide them to make informed decisions.

To provide live reports from scenes of events and illustrate stories with multimedia elements – text, photo, audio, video, and graphics.

To evaluate and investigate news leads/tips to generate great and impactful stories for publication.

To stay up to date with events on their beats and demonstrate mastery of the subject they cover or report about.

Candidates must also:

Be dynamic, self-driven, and hard-nosed.

Be able to smell and unearth even the best-concealed news and information.

Have a strong commitment to the ethics of the journalism profession.

Possess good writing and interviewing skills with the ability to extract relevant information about technical and complex topics and turn it into clear, concise, and conversational content.

Have a proven work experience as a reporter for at least 3-5 years. Outstanding candidates with fewer years of experience may be considered.

Have an aversion to corruption.

Have good interpersonal relations skills.

Possess inquiring minds and logical reasoning.

Be organized, able to meet deadlines and juggle various tasks while at the same time maintaining a high level of attention to detail and sustaining overall work quality.

Have the eagerness to learn and adapt to new situations and environments.

Be able to travel at short notice.

Be able to travel at short notice. Candidates for the South-West position are expected to be based in Lagos State and should have a deep understanding of current political, economic, and social issues in the region.

Employment Type: Full Time

How to Apply:

Interested candidates should send a detailed curriculum vitae, cover letter of interest, and two writing samples or links to published stories in a single PDF file emailed to hr@premiumtimesng.com (kindly indicate ‘REPORTER – SOUTHWEST’ as the subject of the mail). Only ideal and qualified candidates will be contacted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

