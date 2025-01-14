JOB TITLE: EDITORS

LOCATION: SOUTHWEST AND NORTHERN REGIONS OF NIGERIA.

Premium Times Services Ltd, Publishers of “Premium Times“- an online news brand of both local and international repute – is a media company with headquarters in Abuja, offices in Lagos and Washington D.C., and representatives across Nigerian states.

Premium Times was established in 2011 and is led by seasoned, highly skilled, and award-winning professionals with integrity and in-depth knowledge of the journalism industry and digital media space.

We are currently inviting candidates who consider themselves experienced, dynamic, competent, energetic, and detail-oriented to join our editorial team.

Ideal candidates should have the high-level ability:

To edit news stories, features, and opinion pieces for clarity, grammar, accuracy, and style, ensuring that content is engaging and publication-ready.

To identify more robust or more relevant angles buried within stories written by reporters and others.

To develop content strategies that align with Premium Times’ editorial vision, audience preferences, and current affairs.

To enrich reports with relevant background, analyses and context.

To accurately interpret statements/stories even when missed by reporters and other editors.

Candidates must also:

Be organised, able to meet deadlines and juggle various tasks while at the same time maintaining a high level of attention to detail and maintaining overall editorial quality.

Stay informed on current events, emerging trends, and audience interests to continuously adapt the editorial direction.

Be an agent of change.

Possess strong writing, editing, and proofreading skills.

Have proven experience as an editor with at least 5-7 years.

Have good interpersonal relations skills.

Possess an inquiring mind and logical reasoning.

Be willing to work.

Have a deep passion for journalism and a commitment to accuracy and truth.

Have an aversion to corruption.

Employment Type: Full Time

How to Apply:

The ideal candidates should reside in any of the states in the South-West or Northern regions and have a deep understanding of current political, economic, and social issues in those regions.

Interested candidates should send a detailed curriculum vitae, cover letter of interest, and two (2) writing samples or links to published stories in a single PDF document emailed to hr@premiumtimesng.com (kindly indicate ‘EDITOR -SOUTHWEST REGION’ OR ‘EDITOR -NORTHERN REGION’ as the subject of the mail). Only ideal and qualified candidates will be contacted.

Premium Times is an equal-opportunity employer committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. We ensure equal opportunity for all applicants regardless of origin, religious or political affiliations, gender, or any other non-merit factor.

