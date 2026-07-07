Since its introduction into the Nigerian market in 1951, Coca-Cola has established itself as one of the country’s most recognisable and beloved household names. Across generations, the brand has remained a constant presence at weddings, birthday celebrations, sporting events, family gatherings and the quiet, ordinary moments that mark everyday Nigerian life.

As the iconic brand marks its 75th anniversary in Nigeria, the Coca-Cola System in Nigeria — comprising Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited and Nigerian Bottling Company Limited — is commemorating the milestone in a way that reflects its continuous commitment to consumers. Delivering more value of the same great taste that generations of Nigerians have come to love, the brand has launched a new 60cl PET anniversary bottle, offering consumers an additional 10cl on the standard 50cl pack. The limited-edition packs represent 20% more value and are available exclusively in Coca-Cola Less Sugar, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, and Sprite.

For many Nigerians, this offer translates into more moments of refreshment, more opportunities to share with family and friends, and greater satisfaction from every sip. As a tribute to Nigeria’s cultural richness, the packaging on the 60cl Coca-Cola Less Sugar incorporates the country’s flag colours while maintaining the iconic Coca-Cola look that connects Nigerians across geographies, generations, and experiences.

The company’s journey in the country mirrors the Nigerian spirit of navigating new realities while remaining true to its values.

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“After 75 years, Coca-Cola remains grounded in Still Refreshing Nigeria through innovative product offerings, consumer experiences, and campaigns that adapt to the evolving preferences of Nigerians and communities,” said Yusuf Murtala, Senior Director, Marketing, Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited. “The launch of the 60cl PET bottle offers a powerful reminder of why the brand has remained a preferred companion during moments of celebration and a recipe for wonder.”

Today, value has become an increasingly important consideration in purchasing decisions. Consumers are seeking products that deliver quality, affordability and refreshment without compromise.

Soji Omoigui, Director, Marketing Flavours added:“ Coca-Cola’s 75th anniversary aims to offer consumers more of the Coca-Cola experiences they enjoy with greater refreshment and enhanced value as a celebration of the past and toast to the future. As a toast to the Nigerian spirit and a journey built together, we invite Nigerians everywhere to raise a bottle and celebrate. E Don Tey, but We Still Dey.”

The milestone campaign will extend beyond fresh packaging to feat ure experiences that honour its connection to Nigeria through a series of immersive, culturally rooted consumer activations an d impact initiatives that bring together music, culture, and community in ways that reflect the brand’s continuous dedication to “Still Refreshing” Nigeria.

As the next chapter of Coca-Cola’s Nigerian journey unfolds, one thing remains certain: the brand’s commitment to refreshing Nigerians and creating memorable experiences continues to be as strong as ever.

Enjoy your everyday celebrations with the new 60cl anniversary packs available at any major retailer near you.

For more information, visit www.coca-cola.com/ng/eno r follow @CocaCola_NG on Instagram or X for more Coca-Cola offers and experiences.