The Ogun State Government and the Nigeria Police Force have intensified efforts to strengthen security across the state, with a renewed focus on tackling cross-border crimes, safeguarding communities, businesses, and critical economic assets.

This commitment was reinforced during a strategic security meeting between the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the South-West, Fayoade Adegoke, and Governor Dapo Abiodun. The governor was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi, at the meeting held at the governor’s office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The meeting centred on enhancing collaboration between the state government and security agencies to address emerging security challenges, particularly criminal activities linked to Nigeria’s international borders.

Speaking during the meeting, Mr Talabi reiterated the state government’s unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property, noting that security remains a critical pillar of the administration’s development agenda.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

He emphasised that Ogun State, as one of Nigeria’s foremost industrial and commercial destinations, must continue to maintain a secure environment capable of supporting economic growth and attracting investments.

According to him, the government has consistently supported security agencies through the provision of operational resources and logistics aimed at improving their effectiveness across the state.

Mr Talabi disclosed that the administration recently procured 65 patrol vehicles to strengthen the operational capacity of security agencies, describing the intervention as part of broader efforts to ensure that communities and strategic economic corridors remain secure.

The SSG also commended the Ogun State Commissioner of Police and other security stakeholders for their commitment to maintaining peace and security, particularly through the state’s Gateway Shield initiative, which has recorded notable successes in combating criminal activities.

He stressed the need for continuous engagement among security agencies and government officials to ensure that security strategies remain responsive to emerging threats.

Earlier, Mr Adegoke underscored the strategic importance of Ogun State to the nation’s economy, noting that any threat to security within the state could have far-reaching implications for national development.

The police chief expressed concern over increasing incidents of cross-border crimes, particularly the activities of criminal elements exploiting porous international boundaries to infiltrate communities and perpetrate kidnappings and other crimes.

He called for greater attention to border surveillance and enhanced operational capabilities to enable security agencies respond more effectively to evolving threats.

According to him, the success recorded under the state’s Gateway Shield operation demonstrates the value of collaboration between the government and security agencies, adding that such efforts should be strengthened to consolidate existing gains.

Mr Adegoke appealed for additional logistics support, especially for security operations in difficult terrains along border communities, while also advocating greater deployment of modern surveillance tools to improve intelligence gathering and crime prevention.

He commended Governor Abiodun for his consistent support for security agencies and noted that the existing partnership between the state government and law enforcement institutions has contributed significantly to maintaining peace and investor confidence in the state.

The meeting ended with both parties reaffirming their commitment to intelligence-led policing, stronger inter-agency cooperation, and sustained collaboration aimed at ensuring that Ogun State remains secure, economically vibrant, and resilient against criminal threats