Governor Mbah cutting the tap to unveil the DNA forensic centre. To his right is the Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State says there is no more hiding place for criminals in the state, as his administration has built the capacity to preempt, track down, and bring them to book.

Mr Mbah sounded the warning on Wednesday during the commissioning of the Centre for DNA Forensics and Criminal Investigation (CeDFoCI), a strategic partnership between the Enugu State Government, the Godfrey Okoye University, and the Nigeria DNA Learning Centre, at the university’s complex, Ugwuomu, Nike, Enugu.

This was even as the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi; Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu; and the Vice Chancellor of Godfrey Okoye University, Nike, Enugu, Prof Christian Anieke, lauded Governor Mbah’s strides in the security sector, describing the Centre as a major contribution to national security and the justice system.

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Governor Mbah described the Centre as one of the most important investments by his administration in the state’s security architecture in line with the Citizens’ Charter, noting that none of those ambitions would be possible without security. He maintained that while his administration had significantly reduced crime, more work needed to be done.

“That is why we continue to invest, continue to innovate, and continue to strengthen the systems that keep our people safe. That brings us to why we are here today.

“The Centre strengthens our ability to investigate crime, track criminals, support the work of law enforcement, and ensure that those who threaten the peace of our communities have fewer and fewer places to hide.

“So, to the criminals, I say this: every crime scene leaves a trace. And we can now track that trace and use it as evidence against you.

“For too long, many crimes have gone unresolved because the tools did not exist to capture and prosecute you. Now they do.

“Therefore, if you intend to harm our people, if you intend to prey on our children, if you intend to threaten our communities, understand that the state now possesses capabilities that did not previously exist.

“This Centre changes what is possible. It strengthens our ability to follow the evidence, identify those responsible, and support the work of law enforcement with world-class forensic science.

“So, Enugu is open to investors. Enugu is open to innovators. Enugu is open to people who want to build, create, and contribute.

“But for those who seek to undermine the peace and security of our people, the message is very simple: you can run, but you cannot hide,” he said.

Mr Mbah, however, noted that the emergence of the Centre also comes with responsibilities and new ways of doing things for Enugu residents.

“Henceforth, when crimes occur, keep a safe distance, promptly alert the authorities, and allow trained professionals to carry out their work.

“Every footprint, fingerprint, strand of hair, blood sample, or biological trace may contain crucial evidence. Once contaminated, such evidence may be lost,” he explained.

He said the Centre, though located in Enugu State, remains open for use by relevant agencies, organisations, professionals, and governments beyond its borders.

“This facility may be located here, but its significance extends far beyond our borders. It is our contribution to the quest for a justice system that is guided not by conjecture, but by evidence; not by suspicion, but by science,” he stated.

He lauded President Bola Tinubu’s courageous policies, noting that “these reforms have allowed more funds to flow to states, enabling us to develop infrastructure at scale, including strengthening our security.”

“Again, through his recent transmission of the State Police Bill to the National Assembly, Mr President boldly demonstrates his support for the devolution of policing responsibilities to states, and a clear appreciation of the realities of modern security management,” he added.

He said the partnership with Godfrey Okoye University was consistent with his administration’s broader vision to create an ecosystem where learning institutions are not isolated from society’s challenges but are active participants in solving them.

“I commend the Vice Chancellor for nurturing an environment that is wholly conducive to learning and Prof. George Ude, Founding Director of the Centre for DNA Forensics and Criminal Investigation, for his commitment to excellence and for lending his expertise to this project,” he concluded.

Speaking, the Attorney General of the Federation said, “The establishment of CeDFoCI places Enugu and Nigeria on the path of advanced jurisdictions that have integrated forensic science into the core of their security and justice architecture.

“This facility will significantly strengthen Nigeria’s forensic science capacity. It will equip law enforcement agencies with modern tools for criminal investigation, provide prosecutors with credible scientific evidence, assist the courts in reaching just outcomes, and improve the overall administration of criminal justice.

“Again, in an era when criminal enterprises are becoming increasingly sophisticated, security agencies must be equipped with equally sophisticated investigative capabilities,” he asserted.

The IGP, while commending the state and university’s collaboration, said CeDFoCI would strengthen the capacity and work of the police and build citizens’ confidence in the system.

“For the Nigeria Police Force, this Centre represents enormous opportunities to strengthen investigations into homicide, kidnapping, terrorism, armed robbery, sexual offences, human trafficking, missing persons, and other grave crimes.

“This Centre will equally provide opportunities for specialised training, scientific research, professional development, and knowledge exchange that will continue to improve investigative standards across our police formations.

“Citizens are more likely to trust the criminal justice system when investigations are transparent, impartial, and supported by credible evidence,” he stated.

The Founding Director and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the DNA Learning Centre, DNALA, Prof. George Ude, said the institutions were established to, among others, ensure that criminal investigations in Nigeria are guided by scientific truth; support courts with reliable, defensible forensic findings; anchor justice in evidence rather than uncertainty; train law enforcement officers, forensic scientists, medical professionals, students, and early-career researchers; and advance research in forensic genetics, informatics, and molecular biology.

In his goodwill message, the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev Calistus Onaga, represented by Rev Fr. Victor Eze, commended the collaboration between Godfrey Okoye University and the Enugu State Government, noting that the task of nation-building could not be left to government alone.

“While the Church forms conscience and provides moral values, the state provides the structure for justice and security,” he maintained.