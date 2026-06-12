For years, Opera Mini has been helping Nigerians get online. Formany, it is tied to early m obile internet memories: browsing on limited bundles, reading blogs, chatting, downloading music, and finding ways to stay connected without spending too much. Now, thanks to Poco Lee and Seyi Vibez’s new track, “Opera Mini,” thebrowser’s name is s howing up somewhere new: on th e dancefloor.

Debuting this past Friday, Poco Lee and Seyi Vibez’s infectious street-pop hit “Opera Mini” rocketed up to #2 on Spotify Nigeria, turning a familiar browser name into one of the country’s catchiest hooks. The title works because Opera Mini is already part of everyday digital life in Nigeria: a browser that has long been synonymous with staying online while using less data.

The track was created independently by the two artists, with no collaboration from Opera, and that’s what makes this moment feel even more special: Opera Mini is so embedded in Nigeria n culture that it can show up naturally in music, dance, and everyday conversation.

That is very Nigerian in the best way: Nigerian pop and street-pophave a long history of turning everyday phrases, slang, jokes, and familiar references into cultural reference points. The kind of words people repeat, dance to, meme, and make their own. Think of how “Dorobucci” became bigger than a song, or how “Chop breakfast” has become shorthand for getting your heart broken. It travelsbecause it i s playful, memorable, and catc hy. “Opera Mini” worksin that same tradition: a familiar everyday reference becomes a h ook– and because Nigerians alr eady understand the name, the song does not need to explain the joke.

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That familiarity did not happen by accident. In a country where data costs are a daily consideration for many people, Opera Mini has earned its place. For many Nigerians, it carries memories of browsing with limited data, discovering music, chatting with friends, following football scores, and stretching data bundles as far as they could go.

Because it’s hard to cut loose and feel free when you’re constantly worried about data. We know, because we recently took to the streets across the country and asked people about their data consumption. Esther from Lagos told us “I spend close to 20,000 (Naira) every week on data, and it doesn’t even last me.” Uponfinding out about Opera Mi ni’s free daily data, she said “It’s nice actually. I feel so, so good.”

Playful, catchy, and made to move to, “Opera Mini” is the kind of song that takes on a life of its own once Nigerians start adding their own steps, dance routines, memes, and energy. To celebrate the moment, Opera is inviting friends to join the Opera Mini TikTok dance challenge, so users can show their own version of the vibe. No perfect choreography needed. Just press play, bring your energy, and show us how “Opera Mini” moves you.

So come get in on the action! Listen to Seyi and Poco’s new track, and show us what “Opera Mini” means to you. And if you don’t already have it, see why two of Nigeria’s biggest artists have named their summer dance hit after our mobile browser – download Opera Mini now.