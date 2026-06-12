Former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh has attributed South Africa’s 2-0 defeat to Mexico in the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup to the immense pressure of performing on football’s biggest stage.

South Africa’s World Cup campaign got off to a disappointing start on Thursday as Bafana Bafana were beaten by co-hosts Mexico in a chaotic encounter at the Azteca Stadium that saw the African side finish with nine men.

Mexico secured victory through goals from Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez, while South Africa’s discipline deserted them as Yaya Sithole and substitute Themba Zwane were both sent off in the second half.

The result made South Africa the first team to receive two red cards in a World Cup match since Portugal and the Netherlands each had two players dismissed in their infamous Round of 16 clash at the 2006 tournament in Germany.

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Reflecting on the match, Oliseh said the defeat had less to do with tactics and more to do with handling the occasion.

“Finally, the World Cup is here. 80,000 fans at the Azteca, a beautiful opening ceremony. And we all expected the romantic replay of 2010 in South Africa. But what we actually just witnessed was absolute psychological warfare,” Oliseh said in a video on his Instagram page.

“Mexico won 2-0, but this wasn’t about tactics. It was about pure pressure.”

The former Nigeria coach argued that South Africa were overwhelmed by the atmosphere created by a capacity crowd supporting the hosts.

“South Africa didn’t lose because they are a poor side. Believe me, they lost because the stage seemed to be simply too big for them.”

Oliseh admitted he had expected the pressure of hosting to weigh heavily on Mexico but observed the opposite effect.

“I was thinking the host nation pressure would break Mexico.

“Instead, a massive crowd took the pressure away from them and seemed to dump it all on Bafana Bafana, forcing them into two red cards and a total meltdown.”

Mexico seize control

Mexico started brightly and took the lead in the ninth minute when Quiñones capitalised on a defensive mistake to score the first goal of the 2026 World Cup.

South Africa struggled to recover and saw their hopes fade further after Sithole was sent off four minutes into the second half.

Raúl Jiménez then doubled Mexico’s advantage in the 67th minute before Zwane’s dismissal reduced South Africa to nine players.

Despite the setback, Oliseh believes the defeat should serve as a lesson rather than a verdict on South Africa’s quality.

“Expect to see this trend a lot during this tournament. The big stages change everything in football. Let’s see if the other host nations can handle this exact same pressure tomorrow and the day after.”

For South Africa, the challenge now will be to recover quickly as they seek to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds alive.

For Mexico, the victory provided the perfect start to a home World Cup campaign and reinforced the advantage that host nations can enjoy when backed by a passionate crowd.