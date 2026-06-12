President Bola Tinubu on Friday said the recent abductions of schoolchildren in Oyo and Borno states had cast a shadow over Nigeria’s 2026 Democracy Day celebrations, declaring that his administration would show “no mercy” to terrorists, kidnappers and other violent criminals.

In his Democracy Day address, the president said the mood of the nation had been dampened by the kidnapping of the children (and their teachers), but assured Nigerians that the government remained hopeful of securing their safe return.

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists invaded four schools in Borno and Oyo states and kidnapped 88 students and teachers. The attacks in the two states were carried out separately, and there is no indication that they were carried out by the same group or were coordinated. The captives have spent 27 days with their abductors as the government pursues all possible means of securing their release.

“Though this year’s mood is dampened by the abduction of our children in Oyo and Borno, we remain hopeful for their safe return. Democracy without security is not solid enough,” Mr Tinubu said.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The president used the occasion to signal a tougher stance against terrorism and kidnapping, warning that insurgents, bandits and their sponsors now face a narrowing window to surrender.

“To bandits, kidnappers, and sponsors of terror: Surrender or face the full force of the Nigerian State. These windows of surrender will not remain open forever. No mercy will be shown to those who trade in the blood of Nigerians,” he declared.

Mr Tinubu said his administration had declared a security emergency and approved the recruitment of more than 50,000 additional police officers alongside thousands of military recruits to strengthen the country’s security architecture.

He added that the 2026 budget earmarks a record N5.41 trillion for defence and security, describing it as the largest allocation ever made to the sector.

Highlighting ongoing counterterrorism efforts, the president said Nigerian forces had transitioned from training with international allies, including the United States, to conducting precision operations against terrorist groups. He cited the degradation of an Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) command centre in Arege, Borno State, and said more than 13,000 terrorists had been killed over the past year.

According to Mr Tinubu, terror-related deaths have declined by 81 per cent since 2015, while more than 124,000 fighters and their dependents have surrendered through Operation Safe Corridor since 2023. PREMIUM TIMES reports that these figures were first made public by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, in 2025 during the national summit of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to mark the two-year anniversary of Mr Tinubu’s administration. Since then, officials have continued to cite this data.

The president also stressed that those who continue to perpetrate violence would face decisive military action.

He commended members of the armed forces, the Nigeria Police Force and intelligence agencies for their sacrifices in protecting the country, while acknowledging the role of traditional rulers, religious leaders and community heads in promoting peace and reconciliation.

Calling for national unity against insecurity, Mr Tinubu urged Nigerians not to politicise or ethnicise crime.

“Crime has no ethnicity,” he said. “We must stand united and be assured that the enemies of our nation shall soon be history. We will triumph over terror and continue to build a more prosperous nation.”