The Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund has announced the commencement of entries for the 12th edition of the prestigious Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition, with submissions open from Thursday, 3 June 2026, to Friday, 7 August 2026.

The competition is a nationwide initiative aimed at identifying, recognising and rewarding outstanding secondary school teachers for their invaluable contributions to shaping the nation’s future.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Secretary of the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, UaboiAgbebaku, noted that the competition is a vital platform for celebrating teachers whose dedication, innovation, and commitment continue to transform lives and strengthen the nation’s education system.

Agbebaku disclosed that a few organisations have indicated interest in partnering with the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund to support the competition this year. According to him, NB-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund is delighted to announce that it is opening up partnership opportunities to reputable and progressive organizations that share the initiative’s vision and mission.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

In his welcome remarks, Public Relations Officer, NB-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, Mr. Uzodinma Odenigbo,disclosed that the overall winner for the 2026 edition would receive a cash prize of ten million naira (N10,000,000.00),including a brand new Honda HR-V, a year’s supply of Maltina, and a capacity development training opportunityoverseas. In addition, the winner’s school would receive an infrastructure project valued at 30 million naira (N30,000,000.00).

“The first runner-up will receive a total sum of N5,000,000.00(five million naira) and a trophy, while the second runner-up will receive a total of N3,000,000 (three million naira) and a trophy. All state champions will be rewarded with recognition plaques and a cash prize of N1,000,000 (one million naira) each,” Odenigbo added.

He reaffirmed the company’s longstanding commitment to supporting education through impactful interventions that strengthen teaching and learning outcomes nationwide.

“The Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition remains one of our flagship interventions in the education sector. Through this initiative, we continue to celebrate teachers who go beyond the classroom to inspire excellence, nurture future leaders, and contribute meaningfully to national development. At Nigerian Breweries, we believe that investing in teachers is an investment in Nigeria’s future,” he said.

He expressed profound appreciation to all the partners, including Honda Automobile West Africa Limited, Union Bank Plc, and Air Peace, for their invaluable support in advancing the initiative.

Delivering the keynote remarks, the guest speaker, Azeez Saheed, underscored the significant role of teachers in shaping the future of young students.

Azeez explained that most teachers in Nigeria do not receive adequate recognition for their efforts, urging the federal government to reverse the narrative.

Speaking during a panel session titled “How Educational Support Can Enhance Learning Outcomes for Teachers and Students” at the occasion, the Lagos State Coordinator, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Princess Adaobi Ekwuno, emphasized the need for government at all levels to invest and upgrade facilities or infrastructure inpublic schools.

In his submission during the session, the Secretary, Nigeria Union of Teachers, Lagos Chapter, Gbenga Ayetoba,explained that the teaching profession had suffered neglect from governments both now and in the past, stating that there is a need to change the orientation or mentality aroundeducation in Nigeria.

On his part, the President of the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools(ANCOPPS), Lagos State, Olushola Masheyi, commended NB Plc for the initiative andnoted that the teaching profession was no longer attracting the best, stating that this has been responsible for the low quality of education in the country.

Masheyi stated that the challenges confronting teaching cannot be addressed by the government alone, urging stakeholders to explore different support structures to find a lasting solution to the myriad of problems.

In separate submissions, representatives of the partners for the initiative commended Nigerian Breweries-Felix OhiwereiEducation Trust Fund for its tireless effort in sustaining the initiative.

The Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition was established in 2015 and funded through the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, which was set up in 1994 to facilitate an active contribution to the development of the education sector in Nigeria in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal, SDG No.4.

Eligible teachers interested in participating can visit the dedicated competition website, www. maltinateacheroftheyear.com,, to complete the online application form. Applicants may also download the form, complete it, scan it, and email it to maltinateacheroftheyear@ heineken.com.