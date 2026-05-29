Nigerian Breweries Plc, Nigeria’s foremost brewing company, has announced the appointment of Nkechi Runsewe as the new Human Resources Director of the company effective 1 August, 2026. Mrs Runsewe, who joins Nigerian Breweries from its parent company HEINEKEN, and replaces Grace Omo-Lamai, who will retire from the company on 28 July 2026, after nearly a decade of distinguished service and impactful leadership.

As Human Resources Director, Mrs Runsewe will play a central role in translating Nigerian Breweries‘ EverGreen 2030 strategy into execution by shaping the organisation’s design, leadership behaviours, workforce capabilities and performance systems to deliver sustained volume growth, cost discipline, and repeatable performance.

Commenting on the appointment, the Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Thibaut Boidin, said: “We are delighted to welcome Nkechi Runsewe to the Nigerian Breweries Management Team at a pivotal moment for our business. Nkechi brings deep expertise in talent management and a strong track record of driving high-performance cultures across geographies. Her leadership will be critical as we continue to build a future-ready organisation, strengthen our people capabilities and deliver our EverGreen 2030 ambitions.”

Mrs Runsewe joins us from HEINEKEN, bringing strong global experience in talent management and organisationaldevelopment. As Global Head of Talent Management at HEINEKEN, she strengthened leadership pipelines across the business, significantly improving succession readiness and advancing performance and development frameworks across HEINEKEN operating companies.

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Since joining HEINEKEN in September 2021, Nkechi Runsewe has built trusted partnerships across and beyond the People Function and strengthened global Communities of Practice and is recognized for her collaborative, pragmatic approach to continuous improvement, establishing a strong foundation for her team and successor. Prior to her current role, she served as Regional Talent Lead for Africa, Middle East, and Eastern Europe (AMEE) Region.

Previously, she held senior management and leadership roles at major organisations including Etisalat, M-Net Africa and Diageo providing multi-industry experience across Business Consulting, Media and Telecommunications, Financial Services and Consumer Goods.

Speaking on her appointment, Nkechi Runsewe said: “I am honoured to join Nigerian Breweries at such an important moment in its journey. The company’s strong legacy, combined with its forward-looking EverGreen 2030 strategy, presents a unique opportunity to build an even stronger, high-performing organisation. I look forward to working closely with our teams to strengthen our leadership capabilities, deepen our talent pipeline, and foster a culture where our people can thrive and deliver sustainable growth for the business”.

As the company transitions to new leadership in the Human Resources function, it also takes the opportunity to appreciate Grace Omo-Lamai, who will retire from Nigerian Breweries on July 28, 2026, after nearly a decade of distinguished service as Human Resources Director for her significant role in strengthening the company’s people agenda and culture.

Under her leadership, Nigerian Breweries earned first-time Great Place To Work Silver recognition in 2021 and Top Employer Certification in Nigeria and Africa in 2026, alongside honors from Nigeria Employers Consultative Association, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, the International Coaching Federation Nigeria Chapter, HR People Magazine, and the Food, Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association.