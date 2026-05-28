Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has unveiled the newly renovated and re-equipped Neonatal and Special Babies Ward at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology Teaching Hospital (ESUTH), Parklane, Enugu, as part of the activities marking the 2026 Children’s Day celebration.

The facility, upgraded through the intervention of the Cecilia Oyebola Foundation founded by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Health, Dr Yomi Jaye, is equipped with modern incubators, infusion and syringe pumps, phototherapy equipment, autoclave machines, baby monitoring devices and upgraded nursing facilities aimed at improving neonatal care and reducing infant mortality in the state.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, Governor Mbah, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Chidiebere Onyia, a professor, commended Dr Jaye for his commitment and personal sacrifice towards advancing healthcare delivery in Enugu State.

According to the governor, the intervention reflected the culture of collective responsibility and service championed by his administration, where government officials go beyond official duties to contribute personally to the development of the state.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

He described Dr Jaye, who also marked his 51st birthday, as a humble and exemplary public servant whose humanity and dedication had continued to inspire confidence in the administration’s healthcare transformation agenda.

Governor Mbah noted that the state government had transformed the ESUT Teaching Hospital from what it met in 2023 into a modern and rapidly improving medical institution capable of competing with leading healthcare facilities across the country.

He stressed that his administration remained committed to building a world-class healthcare system through strategic investments in infrastructure, equipment and manpower development.

In his remarks, former Governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo, lauded Governor Mbah for what he described as unprecedented transformation in the health sector, insisting that the governor deserved overwhelming support for re-election in 2027.

Nwobodo, who cut the ribbon and performed the unveiling ceremony, alongside his wife, Dr Patricia Nwobodo, said he was deeply impressed by the quality of facilities at the neonatal ward, stressing that he had hardly seen such standards even in some hospitals abroad.

He stated that the development contradicted criticisms from political opponents and further confirmed that the Mbah administration was delivering tangible results across sectors.

Also speaking, Dr Jaye said the project was inspired by his lifelong commitment to children’s welfare and in memory of his late mother, who was a teacher.

He explained that the renovated neonatal ward was designed to meet modern infection prevention protocols critical to newborn survival, recalling the painful loss of his almost twin brother due to infection-related complications.

He said the intervention aligned with Governor Mbah’s vision of transforming healthcare delivery through preventive and patient-centred care, adding that the state government’s investments in hospitals, primary healthcare and medical training had continued to reposition Enugu as a leading healthcare destination.

Earlier, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof Bethrand Ngwu, expressed gratitude to Governor Mbah and Dr Jaye for their consistent interventions and support for the hospital, staff and patients.

He said the administration’s investments had significantly improved healthcare delivery and boosted staff morale within the institution.

Prof Ngwu assured that the newly installed facilities would be properly maintained and maximally utilised for the benefit of residents, particularly newborns and vulnerable patients requiring specialised care, while pledging the hospital’s continued commitment to quality healthcare services.