The Governor of Abia State Alex Otti has sent his warm felicitations to Muslims across the federation as they mark the 2026 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

In a message issued on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, Governor Otti described the celebration as a period of sacrifice and sober reflection when Muslims all over the world reflect on their relationship with Allah, while renewing their faith in him.

According to the governor, “This is a period of sacrifice and sober reflection. It’s a period that’s so dear to our Muslim brothers because it gives them the opportunity to reflect on their relationship with Allah while renewing their faith in him.

“On a day like this, we celebrate and stand with them in solidarity.”

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Mr Otti thanked Muslims resident in the state for embracing peace and keying into the vision of his government, describing Abia as one of the most peaceful and secure states in the federation, where religion is not a barrier to achieving or benefiting anything from the government.

He reassured that his government will continue to treat all citizens equally, irrespective of religious differences.

Governor Otti, on behalf of his family, the government and people of Abia State, wished the Muslim community a peaceful Eid-el-Kabir celebration, praying that this year’s celebration would herald greater tidings for them in all aspects.