There are leaders who govern with their eyes fixed only on visible projects that will give them immediate gratifications such as roads, hospitals, housing schemes, and also go ahead to name some of these projects after themselves because posterity is easy to claim. Then there is another kind entirely. The rare kind who seems to understand that governance is not just administration. It is memory. It is culture. It is the deliberate act of reminding a people who they are, where they came from, and how high they have always been capable of reaching.

Alex Otti, the governor of Abia State, belongs to this second and far rarer category. And what he is quietly building in Abia, through concrete and culture, through naming and honouring, through inclusion and vision, is nothing short of an Igbo renaissance.

To understand what Otti is doing, you must first understand what was lost. The Igbo people carry one of the most remarkable civilisational stories in African history, a people of extraordinary enterprise, intellectual energy, and democratic tradition long before democracy became fashionable anywhere. Yet in the decades following the Nigeria Biafra Civil War, something slowly dimmed.

Leaders rose and fell without ever truly honouring the giants who came before them. Institutions crumbled. Monuments to Igbo achievement fell into disrepair. The young began to forget. And Abia State, which sits at the very heart of Igboland and should have been the custodian of this proud heritage, became instead a symbol of what can go wrong when governance loses its soul. Otti inherited that broken inheritance in May 2023. What he has done with it since assumption of office is a story worth telling.

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Before Alex Otti became governor, he was already a man shaped by a Pan Igbo consciousness that went far beyond where he was born. His career as one of Nigeria’s most respected bankers, rising to become group managing director of Diamond Bank, brought him into close contact with the finest minds across Igboland and Nigeria at large. It was in that boardroom world that he built relationships with people like Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha, who chaired Diamond Bank while Otti led it as CEO.

That relationship was not merely professional. It was the beginning of a deep mutual respect between two men who understood each in their own way and what constitutes Igbo excellence. When Otti eventually won the governorship of Abia State in 2023, he did not leave those relationships behind. He brought them with him into governance, and the results have been quietly breathtaking.

One of the earliest and most telling signals of what kind of governor Otti would be came through his relationship with the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe. In May 2024, barely a year into his administration, Otti invited Igwe Achebe to Aba, not for a political rally, not for a government function, but to commission three newly reconstructed roads. The gesture was elegant in its symbolism. Here was an Abia governor saying, in the most public way possible, that the most revered traditional ruler in Igboland was welcome in his state as a respected elder and partner, not merely as a visiting guest.

Igwe Achebe, deeply moved by what he saw in Aba, responded with the kind of words that carry weight coming from a man of his measured character. He called Otti “God sent” and described him as not just the pride of Abia, but of Nigeria as a whole.

The relationship did not stop there. In March 2026, when South-east and South-south traditional rulers gathered in Abia, Otti publicly acknowledged the Obi of Onitsha as a mentor and father figure, and announced plans to host his 85th birthday celebration in Abia State. That celebration took place on May 15, 2026, at the Michael Okpara Auditorium in Umuahia, organised by the Abia State Government, with ministers, senators, and leading Igbo voices in attendance, including former Minister of Education Dr Oby Ezekwesili, who described Igwe Achebe as having become an institution. I sat in that auditorium that evening as Otti made his speech.

There, Otti said something that captured his worldview perfectly, “We want our young people to know that it pays to be diligent. Honour pays.” A sitting governor of Abia organising a public birthday celebration for the Obi of Onitsha, at state expense, in Umuahia, that is not protocol. That is a philosophy.

No survey of Otti’s Pan Igbo consciousness would be complete without a proper reckoning with his relationship to the legacy of Chief Sam Mbakwe, the revered former governor of old Imo State, whose jurisdiction once included much of what is today Abia. Long before Otti became governor, he spoke of Mbakwe with the kind of reverence you reserve for a man who shaped your entire understanding of what public service should look like. In his first major speech flagging off the reconstruction of Port Harcourt Road in Aba in October 2023, Otti reminded his audience that it was “our revered leader, Dee Sam Mbakwe, Governor of Old Imo State” who originally built that road, and that the commercial energy it once generated was a direct product of Mbakwe’s vision. He did not have to say that. Most politicians would have simply cut the ribbon and moved on. Otti chose instead to situate his own work within a longer story of Igbo achievement, to say, in effect, that what he was doing was a continuation, not a creation.

Mbakwe had also been the man who took the long stalled Enyimba Hotel project in Aba into its most advanced stage before the military terminated his government in 1983. Otti honored that connection too, when he flagged off the reconstruction of the same Enyimba Hotel in February 2026, publicly paying tribute to Mbakwe as one of the original pathfinders of the project. That gesture of attribution, naming the debt, is something rare in Nigerian politics. And it did not go unnoticed.

The story of the Enyimba International Hotel in Aba is, in miniature, the story of the Igbo condition since the civil war, a people full of vision, interrupted repeatedly, never quite allowed to finish what they started. First conceived in 1972 by Ukpabi Asika, administrator of the defunct East Central State, as a symbol of hope and reconstruction after the war, the project moved forward, then stopped. Sam Mbakwe revived it in the early 1980s, taking the seven storey structure to a considerable stage before the military again brought the civilian government to a halt in 1983. After that, for over four decades, the building stood on Ogbor Hill in Aba, visible to everyone but usable by no one—a monument to interrupted ambition.

On 25 February 2026, Alex Otti walked to that building and changed its story. He flagged off its full reconstruction in partnership with Radisson Blu, one of the world’s leading hospitality brands. The first phase, a 120 room, five star hotel with a convention centre capable of hosting up to 20,000 guests, is expected to be completed within 18 months. The second phase will expand the facility to 250 rooms. Standing at the site, Otti declared, “This evening, the phoenix arises. Abia is back. Enyimba is rising.” He honored every person who had ever invested in that dream and ensured their shares were recognised and allocated to them or their heirs. That same day, he commissioned the fully reconstructed Ovom Road, located right beside the hotel site, a road that had been swallowed by a 42 metre deep gully for years, displacing people and disrupting businesses. Otti’s government reclaimed the gully, rebuilt the road, and presented investors with a prepared ecosystem, not just a promise.

In November 2024, Abia State lost Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, its first civilian governor after creation, a scientist, a statesman, a man who had sacrificed his presidential ambition in 1999 for the sake of national unity. He died at 72. Otti’s response was immediate and decisive. At the interdenominational service held in his honor in Umuahia, Otti announced that the Abia State Polytechnic in Aba would be renamed the Dr Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, an institution that Onu himself had founded during his tenure as governor. “We as a state have decided to immortalise him,” Otti said, adding that Onu was a leader who understood that institutions of learning were the true foundation of economic growth.

He described Onu’s simultaneous establishment of the Polytechnic, the College of Education (Technical), and his support for Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, one in each senatorial district, as evidence of a leader who thought in terms of equity and balance. The renaming was not just an honor. It was an act of historical justice.

One of the quietest but most powerful ways Otti has written Igbo history into the physical landscape of Abia is through the names he has chosen for major infrastructure. When he expanded the old Mission Hill Road in Umuahia into the state’s first six lane boulevard, he did not name it after himself or a political ally. He named it Aguiyi Ironsi Boulevard, after Major General Johnson Aguiyi Ironsi, Nigeria’s first military head of state, who was himself an Igbo son. The gesture placed the name of one of Igboland’s most significant figures at the centre of the new Umuahia, visible to every Abian who drives through the capital city every day. It was inaugurated by Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (rtd), a former Chief of Staff during the Babangida era, who himself is a respected figure from the South-east. Every detail of that occasion was layered with meaning.

Similarly, when Otti commissioned the Omenuko Bridge and the long abandoned 30 kilometre Arochukwu road in early 2026, he did so alongside Lt. General Azubuike Ihejirika (rtd), Nigeria’s first Igbo Chief of Army Staff, who he invited to perform the commissioning. The symbolism was unmistakable, the most senior military figure the Igbo have ever produced, standing on a road in Igboland, cutting a ribbon placed there by an Igbo governor who understood the weight of that invitation. These are not coincidental events, but a well premeditated act of cultural awakening and preservation.

Few issues are as emotionally layered for the Igbo people as the memory of the Nigeria/Biafra Civil War. For many Igbo, especially the older generation, the war is not history, it is still a living wound. The Ojukwu Bunker in Umuahia, the underground shelter from which Odumegwu Ojukwu directed the Biafran war effort, is one of the most significant monuments of that experience. For years, it sat in neglect, fraying at the edges, a heritage site that heritage had abandoned. Otti moved to change that from his first year in office. He unveiled plans to restore the Ojukwu Bunker and the National War Museum in Umuahia, and by November 2025, the Abia State Executive Council had approved the comprehensive retrofitting of both sites.

An agreement was finalised with the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, and the renovation, described as a key campaign promise, was set to begin. The vision is to transform the Bunker into a world class tourism destination that tells the Igbo story to the world, on the world’s terms. Otti’s government also identified 55 viable heritage sites across Abia during this same period, signaling that the Bunker was not an isolated gesture but part of a deliberate cultural archaeology.

Among the boldest and most consequential of Otti’s ambitions is his push for an Abia seaport. In May 2026, he approved a feasibility study for the proposed Azumini Obeaku Seaport and Inland Waterway, a project that, if realised, would give Igboland its own maritime gateway and fundamentally reshape the economic geography of the South-east. For decades, the absence of a seaport in the South-east has been one of the structural disadvantages that has kept the region economically subordinate to coastal states. Entrepreneurs from Aba, one of Nigeria’s most productive manufacturing cities, are forced to move their goods through Lagos or Port Harcourt at enormous cost and inconvenience. A seaport in Abia would not just benefit Abians, it would benefit every Igbo trader, every South-east manufacturer, and every entrepreneur from Anambra to Ebonyi who currently pays the price of geographical disadvantage. Otti understands this, and his pursuit of it is as much a Pan Igbo act as it is an economic one.

Even in the way he names his healthcare programme, Otti reveals the depth of his attachment to Igbo history. His flagship primary healthcare initiative, a comprehensive scheme to rebuild and equip 200 primary healthcare centers across Abia State, is called Project Ekwueme. Dr. Alex Ekwueme was Nigeria’s first democratically elected Vice President, an Igbo statesman of immense dignity and national significance. Naming a healthcare project after him is not just tribute, it is a teaching. Every time a woman in a rural community in Abia State walks into a newly equipped health centre, the name on the sign reminds her that an Igbo man once sat at the highest levels of this republic, and that his name now adorns a building that is healing her people.

It is easy to talk about cultural preservation at festivals and rallies. It is much harder to build it into law. Otti did the harder thing. His administration made the Igbo language a compulsory subject in all Basic and Secondary Schools across Abia State, not as a cultural ornament, but as a policy with teeth. He has consistently warned that a community that abandons its language is a community in the early stages of extinction. “Our people must know who we are,” he has said, “what we have gone through, and how we have arrived where we are today.” By making Igbo compulsory in schools, he is ensuring that the next generation will not have to be told these things by historians. They will carry the language, and through the language, the memory.

One of the most fascinating dimensions of Otti’s leadership is the company he keeps and the deliberate way in which he draws the best of Igboland into his Abia project. His circle of trusted associates reads like a directory of Pan Igbo excellence. He has worked closely with the Obi of Onitsha. He has honored General Ihejirika. He has celebrated Dr. Oby Ezekwesili. He has invited retired Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe. Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, one of the most respected Igbo voices in the National Assembly, has consistently stood beside him at key commissioning events. These are not political alliances of convenience. They are deliberate relationships built around shared values, merit, excellence, Igbo pride, and the conviction that this region can rise again.

His governance culture reflects this deeply. He introduced the now famous Nvosi Lunches at his country home, intimate gatherings where kola nut is broken in the traditional Igbo way, where Oji Igbo is spoken only in Igbo, where governance happens through the ancient language of shared meals and honest conversation. One observer compared it to the Roman consilium principis, the emperor’s council, and noted that it recalled the Igbo republican system where the Oha (general assembly) delegates responsibility to age grades and titled societies. In an age of video calls and terse press releases, Otti is practising the deepest form of Igbo diplomatic tradition, the breaking of bread as a sacred contract of trust.

Perhaps the most controversial and, in hindsight, most visionary thing Otti has done is to declare, without apology, that Abia belongs to everyone who calls it home. When he appointed Ide John Udeagbala, a Harvard trained industrialist from Ozubulu in Anambra State, as the Mayor of Aba, the opposition erupted. An ex commissioner from the old PDP era accused him of setting Abia on fire. But Otti stood his ground. He said plainly that the era of indigene versus non indigene was over in Abia State. He went further, appointing a non-indigene as Head of the Civil Service, and justifying it with a simple moral argument, “You cannot deny someone an opportunity because of where he comes from. That is not justice. Justice must be seen and must be done.”

This position is radical in the Nigerian context, where governors routinely use state patronage to reward indigenes and exclude settlers. But Otti’s philosophy is rooted in a deeper Pan Igbo logic, Aba is the commercial capital of the South-east precisely because Igbo people from every state, Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, have always flowed into it and built their lives there. To exclude them from governance is to exclude the very people who built the city. His inclusion of non Abians in governance is not a rejection of Abia identity. It is an enlargement of it, consistent with the oldest and best Igbo tradition of absorbing excellence wherever it comes from.

A renaissance, by its nature, is never finished. The Italian renaissance did not end on a Tuesday. It was a long, rolling wave of awakening, of art and architecture, of philosophy and science, that gathered force over generations before it transformed the world. What Alex Otti is doing in Abia is similarly generational in its ambition. The roads being named after Igbo heroes will outlast any administration. The polytechnic bearing Ogbonnaya Onu’s name will teach students long after Otti is gone. The Ojukwu Bunker, once restored, will tell the Igbo story to generations of visitors who were not yet born when the war ended. The Enyimba Hotel will host international conferences in a city that was, for decades, celebrated for its industry but never its elegance. The seaport, if delivered, will rewrite the economic map of the Southeast.

And underneath all of this infrastructure is a value system, a set of convictions about memory, culture, merit, and belonging, that is more durable than concrete. Otti is not building roads. He is building an argument, that the Igbo people have always been exceptional, that their heroes deserve to be named in stone, that their language deserves to be taught in schools, that their history deserves world class museums, and that their commercial cities deserve world class hotels. He is making the case, with everything at his disposal as a governor, that the Igbo renaissance is not a future possibility. It is a present fact.

What is happening in Abia today is not merely governance. It is an act of civilisational restoration. And the man leading it, this former banker who builds roads named after generals, who visits widows of dead heroes at Christmas, who breaks kola nut in Igbo before conducting government business, who dares to say that Abia belongs to everyone, is proving, day by day, that the Igbo renaissance is not a dream from another era. It is happening right now. In Umuahia. In Aba. In the name of every bridge and boulevard and polytechnic that carries the memory of those who came before.

Abia is rising.

*Emenike Vincent Onyembi is a policy development analyst based in Abuja. He can be reached via [email protected].