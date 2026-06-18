Nigeria’s economic environment has become increasingly complex for investors. Inflationary pressures, currency fluctuations, interest rate adjustments and global uncertainties have created a market landscape where traditional investment assumptions no longer hold.

Yet amid this volatility lies an important reality: wealth can still be built consistently when investors adopt smarter, more disciplined strategies.

For many Nigerians, volatility often triggers fear-driven financial decisions. Some move entirely into cash positions. Others chase speculative returns in unfamiliar assets. Many postpone investing altogether while waiting for “better conditions.” Unfortunately, this approach often creates a bigger long-term problem because inflation steadily erodes purchasing power while idle capital loses value over time.

The truth is that volatile markets are not merely periods of uncertainty. They are also periods of opportunity for investors who understand how to position strategically.

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According to the World Bank, Nigeria’s economy recorded its strongest growth in nearly a decade in 2024, driven by ongoing reforms and improved fiscal conditions. However, inflationary pressures and exchange rate instability continue to shape investor sentiment and household financial realities.

Understanding the New Investment Reality

The Nigerian investment landscape has changed significantly over the past few years. Rising interest rates, elevated treasury bill yields and tighter monetary policy have reshaped investor behaviour across asset classes.

In 2025, Nigeria’s fixed income market witnessed strong investor participation as yields on government securities became increasingly attractive. Treasury bills and bonds continued to attract institutional and retail investors seeking relatively safer returns in an uncertain environment.

At the same time, equity markets experienced periods of strong performance, particularly within banking and financial services stocks, as investors searched for instruments capable of outperforming inflation.

Inflation Is the Silent Wealth Destroyer

One of the biggest threats facing Nigerian investors today is inflation.

Many individuals still assess investment performance based purely on nominal returns without considering real returns after inflation. An investment generating 15 percent annually may appear attractive, but if inflation is higher than that return, the investor is effectively losing purchasing power.

This is why smarter investing begins with understanding the difference between preserving money and preserving value.

Historically, many Nigerians have relied heavily on savings accounts or low-yield deposits as primary wealth preservation tools. In today’s environment, that approach is increasingly insufficient for long-term financial growth.

Investors must therefore prioritise instruments capable of generating inflation-adjusted returns over time. This requires balancing liquidity needs with long-term capital appreciation objectives.

Diversification Is More Important Than Ever

One of the most effective strategies for navigating volatility is diversification.

Market uncertainty affects asset classes differently at different times. Fixed income instruments may outperform during periods of high interest rates, while equities may deliver stronger long-term growth during economic recovery cycles. Real assets may provide inflation protection, while foreign currency exposure may help reduce exchange rate risks.

The goal of diversification is not to eliminate risk entirely. That is impossible. The objective is to avoid overexposure to a single risk source.

Nigerian investors increasingly recognise the importance of building balanced portfolios across multiple asset classes rather than concentrating capital in one investment type. This is particularly important in volatile economies where policy changes, currency movements or inflation shocks can rapidly alter market conditions.

Why Fixed Income Still Matters

In recent years, fixed income instruments have regained strong investor attention in Nigeria due to elevated yields.

Treasury bills, Federal Government bonds and money market instruments have become attractive for investors seeking relatively stable returns amid market uncertainty. Analysts have noted increased investor appetite for these securities as tighter monetary policy pushed yields upward.

For conservative investors, fixed income remains an important portfolio stabiliser.

However, investors must also recognise that fixed income strategies should evolve with changing interest rate cycles. When rates begin moderating, investors may need to reassess duration exposure, reinvestment strategies and portfolio allocation to maintain optimal returns.

This is why professional portfolio management and active investment monitoring are becoming increasingly valuable in today’s environment. Mutual funds like the Coral Income Fund provide that required balance and guidance.

Equities Still Offer Long-Term Wealth Potential

Despite market volatility, equities remain one of the most important long-term wealth creation tools.

Historically, equities have outperformed inflation over extended periods because they provide exposure to corporate earnings growth, dividend income and capital appreciation. While stock markets experience short-term fluctuations, quality companies with strong fundamentals often recover and grow over time.

In Nigeria, sectors such as banking, telecommunications, consumer goods and energy continue to present selective opportunities for long-term investors. Financial stocks, in particular, have benefited from higher yields and improving earnings visibility in recent periods.

However, smarter equity investing requires selectivity rather than speculation. If you are not vast in decoding the equity market, mutual funds like the FSDH Coral Balanced Fund allow you to get the best of both worlds, providing safety through expert selection and guidance, while delivering returns.

Emotional Investing Is a Major Risk

One of the most overlooked threats during volatile periods is emotional decision-making.

Market uncertainty often pushes investors into reactive behaviour. Fear during downturns leads some investors to exit markets prematurely, while greed during rallies encourages excessive risk-taking. Both extremes can damage long-term financial outcomes.

Successful investing requires emotional discipline. Rather than reacting to daily headlines or short-term market movements, investors should focus on long-term objectives, asset allocation discipline and risk-adjusted strategies aligned with their financial goals.

Financial Literacy Is the Foundation of Wealth Creation

As investment options become more sophisticated, financial literacy becomes increasingly important.

Many Nigerians still lack sufficient understanding of portfolio diversification, risk management, inflation-adjusted returns and long-term investment planning. This knowledge gap often exposes investors to poor financial decisions or fraudulent schemes promising unrealistic returns.

Building wealth sustainably requires informed decision-making. Financial institutions, asset managers and investment professionals therefore have an important responsibility to deepen investor education and improve public understanding of sound investment principles.

The Smarter Path Forward

Volatile markets are unlikely to disappear anytime soon. Global uncertainty, geopolitical risks, evolving monetary policies and domestic economic reforms will continue shaping investment environments across emerging markets, including Nigeria.

However, volatility does not eliminate wealth-building opportunities. It simply changes the rules of engagement.For Nigerian investors, the smarter path forward lies in disciplined diversification, long-term thinking, inflation-conscious investing and professional financial guidance. Wealth creation today requires more than chasing returns. It requires building resilient investment strategies capable of adapting across market cycles.

The investors who will thrive in this environment are not necessarily those taking the highest risks. They are the ones making the most informed, balanced and strategic decisions over time.

*Margaret Agbonlahor is Senior Vice President, Business Development, FSDH Asset Management