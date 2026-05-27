Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has urged children across the country to take responsibility for their future through discipline, learning and responsible choices, warning against “destructive or unrealistic paths.”

Mrs Tinubu stated this in her message commemorating the 2026 Children’s Day celebration observed annually on 27 May.

She said this year’s theme, “Future Now: Promoting Inclusion for Every Nigerian Child,” highlights the need to prioritise inclusion and recognise children as contributors to society.

She noted that the future children’s desire must begin with actions taken in the present.

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“Our children are not just the leaders of tomorrow; they are active participants in shaping our present.”

‘Take ownership of today’

Mrs Tinubu urged children to approach life with responsibility and purpose, stressing that their future depends on the decisions they make now.

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“My message to children on this special day is to take ownership of today in a responsible and purposeful manner,” she said.

“The future you desire is shaped by the choices you make now. It is important to stay focused, make wise decisions, and use your time productively.”

She also warned children against pursuing “destructive or unrealistic paths,” saying a better future can only be achieved through discipline, character development and commitment to learning and growth.