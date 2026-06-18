Eurafric Energy’s challenge of the Federal Government’s revocation of its expired license, which granted it the operatorship of Dawes-Island Marginal Field, suffered a major setback as a Lagos Federal High Court dismissed the case brought against the Federal Government in its entirety.

The operatorhip license, which expired in June 2003, was previously awarded to Eurafric Energy in April 2019, without bringing the asset to commercial production. In its motion and additional authorities cited, the federal government through its lawyer, F O Akerele, successfully established issues of abuse of court process, jurisdictional inappropriateness, and misrepresentation of key facts against Eurafric Energy

With an imminent dismissal in sight, Eurafric Energy quickly filed a notice of discontinuance to preserve the case, cleverly seeking to have it struck out, for the possibility of recommencing the action in the future. However, the Judge dismissed the case, and that foreclosed Eurafric Energy’s likelihood of bringing the matter before any court in Nigeria in the future.

It would be recalled that the Ministry of Petroleum Resources (MPR) and the Minister of Petroleum Resources (HMPR), as well as The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) recently filed appeals and their respective briefs of argument at the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division against a similar case brought by Eurafric Energy; Appeal No. CA/LAG/CV/362/2026 and Appeal No: CA/LAG/CV/625/2026 respectively.

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In their briefs of argument filed on Monday 15 June 2026, the MPR/HMPR and the NUPRC through their 17 and 20 grounds of appeal respectively unequivocally affirmed the federal government’s resolve to maintain the sanctity of the Nigerian Oil and Gas regulation and shield the sector from any form of abuse, exploitation, and economic sabotage.

Any doubts around the position of the federal government on consistent regulation of the oil and gas sector, as it drives investments are cleared by the coordinated efforts of the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi, senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Grounds covered in the brief by the MPR/HMPR and NUPRC include a Federal High Court usurping the role of the HMPR and NUPRC in the 29 January 2026, judgement, lack of standing as Eurafric Energy’s license had expired, and the company being estopped due to its participation in the subsequent bid for the asset.

Even though it is unclear if Petralon 54 had filed its own brief, but government’s frontal response to this matter is commendable. Without doubt, this would register solidly one institutional disposition that brought sanity and stability to Nigeria’s energy sector, strengthened regulations, and boosted investors’ confidence.

Accordingly, industry observers have described the development as a positive signal to international investors and various categories of players in the Nigerian energy sector. Specifically, the coordinated response by the Federal Government, through its Chief Law Officer, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the NUPRC demonstrates a clear intent to position Nigeria as an enabling environment for investors by building greater confidence in regulatory certainty and enhancing the country’s attractiveness as a destination for long-term investment.

The development also supports the Tinubu Administration’s Project One Million Barrels Initiative and aligns with recent measures to unlock investments, including the Bonga Southwest Aparo Deepwater Project, which is expected to attract about $20 billion in foreign direct investment into Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.