President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Rangers International following the club’s triumph in the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League season, describing the title success as another proud chapter in the rich history of one of Nigeria’s most iconic football institutions.

In a statement issued on Monday by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, the president praised the Enugu-based side for clinching a record ninth NPFL title after finishing the season with 68 points from 38 matches, ahead of closest challengers Rivers United FC.

Rangers sealed the championship on the final day of the season after defeating Ikorodu City FC in a tense title-deciding encounter in Lagos, capping one of the most dramatic league races in recent NPFL history.

President Tinubu congratulated the players, coaching crew, management, and supporters of the Flying Antelopes for their achievement.

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The president also reflected on Rangers’ historic legacy in Nigerian and African football, recalling the club’s dominance during the 1970s and 1980s when they emerged as one of the continent’s most respected sides.

President Tinubu noted Rangers’ run to the final of the 1975 African Cup of Champions Clubs and their historic triumph in the 1977 African Cup Winners’ Cup, which made them the first Nigerian club to win a major continental title.

“I must also congratulate Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State on the victory of Rangers International FC. This victory is an obvious fruit of his administration’s investments in youth and sports in the state. I commend him,” the president said.

“As one of the oldest clubs in Nigeria, Rangers have produced some of the nation’s finest football players who went on to make the country proud on the global stage. I am proud of their achievement,” he added.

The president further commended Rivers United for pushing the title race to the final day and praised the Port Harcourt club for displaying sportsmanship throughout the campaign.

He wished both Rangers and Rivers United success as they prepare to represent Nigeria in next season’s CAF Champions League.

Under coach Fidelis Ilechukwu, Rangers have now won two league titles in three seasons, underlining their resurgence as a dominant force in domestic football.