There are two ways to empower young people. One is to give them fish. The other is to teach them how to fish, how to own the pond, and how to teach others to do the same.

The Abia Leadership Academy, established by the Abia State Government under Governor Alex Otti, chose the second path.

This is not another programme for sharing cash or tricycles. It is a deliberate investment in the minds that will shape Abia’s future.

The founding philosophy of the Abia Leadership Academy is simple but profound: leaders are made through mentorship and a conscious decision to separate oneself from the crowd.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The Academy teaches sacred responsibility which leadership entails.

Governor Otti set up the Academy specifically to inculcate in our young people the belief system that prepares champions at early stage.

Because a state can build roads and hospitals, but if it does not build people with character and vision, the progress will not last.

This matters more than handouts, because cash handouts finish. Tricycles break down. Political appointments expire when a government leaves office.

But skills, knowledge, and a transformed mindset outlive any administration.

That is the advantage of the Abia Leadership Academy. Instead of making youths dependent on politicians during election season, it is making them independent, informed, and prepared to lead in any sector — business, governance, technology, education, and public service.

The Academy is equipping Abia youths with:

1. Intellectual empowerment — critical thinking, public speaking, ethics, and governance principles

2. Practical skills — problem solving, entrepreneurship, and leadership in real-world settings

3. Mentorship — direct exposure to leaders who have walked the path and are willing to guide the next generation

This is empowerment that is both impactful and useful. A young person trained today will train 10 others tomorrow. That is how you build a state. That’s what Governor Otti is doing.

In 2025, the Academy trained its first cohort of 1000 youths.

For 2026, the Academy is set to train another 1000 youths aged between 16 and 20. That will bring the total to 2000 trained young leaders in just two years. .

Across Nigeria, the default “youth empowerment” has been cash, motorcycles, and temporary political jobs. Those things may win elections, but they do not build a state.

Governor Otti has shown a better template: empowerment through education, skills, and character.

Abia youths are reminded that political appointment is not real empowerment. It is temporary. It ends when the tenure ends. But the mindset, discipline, and skills you gain at the Abia Leadership Academy will go with you for life.

Key into Governor Otti’s vision. Develop a new orientation. Separate yourself from the crowd.

The Academy is telling you that you don’t have to wait to be 50 to lead. You can start today to prepare yourself for tomorrow’s leadership tasks.

*Ferdinand Ekeoma is a Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor Alex Otti