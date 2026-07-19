The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), in partnership with Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, has commenced a specialised human capital development programme aimed at equipping 300 young Nigerians with industry-relevant skills in mechanical, electrical and instrumentation engineering.

The exercise which is under the NCDMB–Renaissance Oil and Gas Field Readiness Training Programme, is designed to equip young Nigerian graduates with industry-relevant technical and professional skills required for successful careers in the oil and gas sector. The programme will run for 12 months, comprising three months of classroom-based learning followed by nine months of on-the-job training (OJT) with partner service companies in the oil and gas industry. A total of 300 trainees were selected for the programme, with 240 participants in Lagos and 60 in Port Harcourt.

Speaking at the kick-off ceremony, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Felix Omatsola Ogbe, said the initiative aligns with the Board’s mandate of building local capacity, deepening Nigerian participation in the oil and gas sector and creating opportunities that support economic growth.

He said the trainees will acquire practical industry exposure, culminating in globally recognised certifications.

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“This is more than the commencement of a training programme. It is the beginning of a journey for young Nigerians who will acquire world-class skills in mechanical, instrumentation and electrical disciplines,” he stressed.

Represented by the Assistant Manager Human Capacity Development, Mr Tari Bufazi, the NCDMB boss said specialised skills in automation, instrumentation and engineering operations remain essential to the safe and efficient exploitation of Nigeria’s petroleum resources, particularly as the industry prepares for new investment projects.

“Instrumentation, electrical and mechanical engineering are foundational to the survival, profitability and safety of the Nigerian oil and gas industry. This training is designed to close existing gaps and prepare participants for industry demands,” he said.

He urged beneficiaries to take advantage of the opportunity, describing it as a platform that could transform them into innovators, problem-solvers and future industry leaders.

General Manager, NCD, Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, Olarenwaju Lanre Olawuyi, said the company remains committed to developing indigenous capabilities and supporting the growth of Nigeria’s energy sector through strategic investments in human capital.

Represented by Funso Alabi, he explained that the programme combines classroom instruction with extensive on-the-job training, providing participants with practical exposure in areas such as mechanical systems, electrical operations, instrumentation and control, software development, networking and cybersecurity.

Mr Alabi said the training programme would expose participants to both technical and practical aspects of industry operations, enabling them to acquire competencies that employers increasingly demand.

“At Renaissance, we believe local content development must create real capability, strengthen indigenous expertise and empower Nigerians to lead,” he said.

According to him, the practical component will help bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and workplace requirements.

“Success requires not only technical competence but also professionalism, integrity, teamwork and a strong safety culture,” he told the trainees.

Also speaking, Ranti Omole, chief executive officer of Radial Circle, the lead training provider, described the programme as a rare opportunity for young Nigerians seeking careers in the global energy industry. He disclosed that the participants emerged from a highly competitive selection process involving thousands of applicants drawn from the NCDMB database.

Mr Omole said the objective of the programme goes beyond certification, stressing that the focus is on developing industry-ready professionals capable of contributing immediately in operational environments.

We are building competence and skills. By the time you complete this programme, you should be field-ready and able to fit seamlessly into industry operations,” he said.

He encouraged participants to maximise the opportunity through discipline, continuous learning and collaboration with colleagues from different parts of the country.

Stakeholders at the event said the initiative supports the objectives of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act and the Nigerian Content 10-Year Strategic Roadmap by strengthening the local talent pipeline needed to sustain growth in the country’s energy industry.