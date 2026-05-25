The Kaduna State Hajj Delegation Committee has urged pilgrims from the state to pray for President Bola Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani for peace, prosperity, and the well-being of Nigerians during the ongoing Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia.

Leader of the five-member delegation, Abubakar Mustapha, appealed during a visit to Kaduna pilgrims at their residence on Ibrahim Khalil Road, Misfala District, Makkah, at the weekend. This is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ibraheem Musa.

Mr Mustapha, a former Head of Service in Kaduna State, said the prayers were necessary to enable the leaders to sustain their people-oriented programmes at both national and state levels. He added that both Tinubu and Sani deserved a second term in office to consolidate on their achievements.

According to him, Governor Sani has demonstrated wisdom and purposeful leadership despite his relatively young age.

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The delegation leader also advised the pilgrims to remain law-abiding by adhering strictly to Islamic injunctions and the laws of Saudi Arabia throughout their stay.

Earlier, Sheikh Haliru Maraya, a member of the Special Hajj Committee of the Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, enlightened the pilgrims on the rites to be observed at Muna during the Hajj.

Sheikh Maraya explained that Muna, located about eight kilometres from Makkah, covers approximately 20 square kilometres and contains about 100 tents for pilgrims.

He said Governor Sani had engaged 85 officials, including Islamic clerics, to guide Kaduna pilgrims and ensure a successful and rewarding Hajj exercise.

“The governor is not only concerned about the welfare and well-being of Kaduna pilgrims, but also committed to ensuring that they attain Hajj Mabroor,” he said. He further disclosed that an Islamic cleric had been assigned to each tent housing Kaduna pilgrims to lead prayers and provide guidance on acts of worship during their stay at Muna.

According to him, Kaduna State is the only sub-national government to adopt such an arrangement for its pilgrims. “This is unprecedented and deserves commendation. May Allah reward the governor abundantly,” he added.